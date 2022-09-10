For those with a fondness for books, reading, and libraries, “Overdue: Reckoning with the Public Library,” might be an interesting and provocative read. Authored by Amanda Oliver, the book is part memoir and part picture of the modern library.
Libraries have long been romanticized and serve as one of the most democratic features of American life — they are free and anyone can enter. However, the picture that Oliver paints will leave the reader questioning whether public libraries can be sustained in our largest and mostly dysfunctional cities.
Oliver begins work as a school librarian in Washington D.C. Motivated by a lifelong love of books and a desire to help others, she writes of her experiences in an elementary school, where the children were living at the poverty line and struggling with all the problems inherent in that condition. After seven years, when the opportunity arrived to be a librarian in the D. C. public library system, she left for the branch library Northwest One.
She lasted nine months and then left to pursue an MFA degree, disillusioned and suffering mental and physical exhaustion. Oliver relates her day-to-day routine and experience working the circulation desk, and after reading what she had to put up with, a more apt title for her book might have been Overdue: Welcome to the Jungle. Almost every day she was sexually harassed, threatened with physical harm, intimidated, and stalked by the homeless, drug addicts, and alcoholics who used the library as a refuge to use the bathrooms and internet, to sleep, to socialize, and to get warm or cool.
There is much to admire in those that want to serve other people, and she comes across as an empathetic and caring person. The days she describes, however, are not any different from what nurses, doctors, police officers, bus drivers, counter clerks, subway riders, and the list could go on and on, must also deal with in the public spaces — crazy and addicted people prone to violence and irrational and impulsive actions. She simply had to leave for her mental health because the dream of being a librarian had morphed into being a social worker, dealing with people whose problems were beyond her capabilities to help.
The portraits she paints of some of the homeless people she came to understand and befriend, and of her coworkers that exhibited good cheer and understanding as they struggled to get through each day, are moving.
So far so good in describing the often horrendous conditions under which she and her peers had to work, but then the book becomes disjointed as she attempts to explain why libraries are failing low-income communities. Oliver believes that without a complete understand of the history of public libraries in America, their current state cannot be discussed in a meaningful way. She offers a brief history of the emergence of public libraries in America, from Benjamin Franklin’s first in Philadelphia that served a small group of like minded men, to those built by the philanthropic titans of 19th century capitalism in the nation’s largest cities, particularly Andrew Carnegie.
However, the social justice reformist in Oliver emerges as much the rest of the book is a screed against capitalism and racism. She contends that the history of America’s public library is intimately tied to all critical movements in American history, including the mass genocides of indigenous peoples, colonialism and imperialism, immigration and the efforts assimilation under the guise of “Americanization,” segregation and the civil rights movement, gender gaps, police violence, lack of mental health care, gatekeeping in higher education, and the country’s unending and violent history of racism.
That is quite a long laundry list that ticks all the boxes of what she calls her “deep and uncomfortable white guilt.” Oliver contends that the history of America’s libraries is one dominated by whiteness, privilege, oppression, and exclusion. She tackles all society’s ills, from gentrification to mental health to homelessness to corporate greed, all under the overarching themes of racism and capitalism.
Her stories are memorable but the political analysis becomes tiresome and tedious as she moves from one topic to the next. I think most readers would agree that in America’s early history, libraries were exclusionary. But things have changed and the inequities and problems that exist today in the public library system of Washington, D. C., are not caused by capitalism and racism but by municipal neglect and gross mismanagement by politicians and bureaucrats charged with running a functioning city and failing to do so.
Oliver is so consumed with righting the social wrongs of America that incredulously one of her proposed solutions for of the lack of adequate city shelters is to turn libraries into homeless shelters. She envisions new libraries, not having impressive architecture and state of the art technology, but instead having showers, lockers, and needle containers for the homeless. “Let’s go to the homeless shelter to check out some books!” Does she even consider the consequences of such absurd actions for library patrons who simply want to come and peruse the book shelves, read, or use the internet or data bases, or is she simply virtue signaling?
Despite her promise to illustrate the problems of the modern library from a librarian’s perspective, she delves too much into political commentary. After leaving Washington, Oliver retreated to the Mojave Desert during the COVID period to write her book and make sense of what she experienced. She wrote during this period, “when I more fully reflected on my years in Washington, I saw the many ways that everyone in the shared space of the library was negatively impacted by the distractions of capitalism and all the many things like empathy fatigue, burnout, substance abuse, and mental health disorders that exist, in large part, because of capitalism’s hold on our economy and society. This angered me and saddened me immensely.”
Despite all her political ramblings, I finished the book. I hope that among the cacti, rattlesnakes, and squatters, she finds what she is searching for in the solitude of the desert. She provided a good snapshot in the daily life of a librarian in a dysfunctional city, and I empathize with the countless librarians in our nation’s largest cities that are dealing with these problems.
Librarians will benefit from reading this book by becoming aware of the terrible working environments some of their colleagues must endure. Social justice activists would probably derive some reinforcement to their beliefs as well, adding one more institution of American society to their post-modern critique of America’s failings. But I do not recommend it to anyone else. For me, Oliver’s writing was too full of social justice jargon, wishful thinking, and virtue signaling. To me, the real message in her book was that our country has had a serious homeless problem, for a variety of reasons, for decades; it is not being solved and many of our libraries and the good people working there are bearing the brunt of our politicians’ failings. She and I can agree on that.
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.