Summer is the perfect time to explore everything the Little Apple has to offer.
With sunny, warm weather and smaller crowds during K-State’s summer break, there are lots of activities in Manhattan to make the most of the season.
Summer is the perfect time to explore everything the Little Apple has to offer.
With sunny, warm weather and smaller crowds during K-State’s summer break, there are lots of activities in Manhattan to make the most of the season.
GRAB A COLD DRINK ON THE PATIO
Liquid Art Winery
The patio at Liquid Art’s tasting room has a beautiful view of the Flint Hills. The menu includes Liquid Art’s wines and hard ciders in flights or by the glass. They also offer flatbreads, pizzas and charcuterie.
Tallgrass Taphouse
Tallgrass Taphouse has a rooftop patio with a view of downtown Manhattan. Customers can grab a bite from the restaurant’s wide-ranging menu and sip on a beer, many of which are brewed in house.
COOL OFF
Pillsbury Crossing
Pillsbury is a scenic spot to cool off from the heat just on the edge of town. The area has a small waterfall and lots of space to walk around in a wooded environment. Be sure to obey posted safety rules during your visit.
City Pool
Manhattan’s City Pool is a great option for a swim. The waterpark has a variety of activities, including a 50-meter competition pool, diving boards, slides and a lazy river. There are also pools at CiCo Park and Northview along with splash parks around town.
ENJOY SMALLER CROWDS DURING TOWNIE TIME
Taco Lucha
Taco Lucha is a popular taqueria in Manhattan that also offers burritos and a variety of cocktails. But the smaller size means there are sometimes long lines when students are in town, so the summer is a great time to visit, especially to enjoy your meal on the patio.
The Chef
This breakfast spot is another popular and delicious but smaller restaurant, making it another prime spot to dine at during townie time. Tasty menu items include Pancakes Bananas Foster, Dang Quesadilla and Crab Cake Bennie.
BEAT THE HEAT INDOORS
Flint Hills Discovery Center
The Discovery Center has interactive activities and exhibits to keep you occupied at all times of year, but it’s a nice stop for the hottest months of the year, especially if you’re going with the whole family. The current traveling exhibit is Mission Aerospace, which has a history of flight, a rocket building activity and interactive maze.
Beach Museum of Art
The Beach Museum is another Manhattan institution to visit and keep cool on hot days. Browse the museum’s extensive collection of regional artists like John Steuart Curry and Birger Sandzen. Current exhibits are Prairie Views, featuring images of the prairie; Unspoken Bonds, featuring images about what brings people together; and Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.