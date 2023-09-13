Grover Forrest Adams, 100, is a survivor.
He has survived World War II, fighting in Normandy on D-Day and intestinal cancer.
Adams now has dementia and lives in a care facility in Oklahoma. But his daughter, Becky McDonald, said he remembers his time in Manhattan so fondly, he still thinks he lives here.
Adams served in the 1st Battalion Medical Detachment in the 116th Infantry Regiment of the Army’s 29th Division. He was a member of a special force created to spearhead attacks from the ocean.
“I think one reason he didn’t talk about it is he never wanted any fame,” his daughter Becky McDonald said. “He said war is not about honor. Honorable things happen in the course of war, but war itself is not honorable.”
Memories of his life, particularly his time at war, live on in his personal accounts. When landing on the beach in Normandy he recalled his faith in God.
“We went into shore alone, not in wave formation,” Adams wrote. “Because we were a lone target in a big fish barrel, we were able to get ashore without pulling a single shot in our direction. I’ll always believe that for some reason God caused our craft to be separated from the 10th wave, sparing all the men on our craft.”
McDonald recalled being told the story of how he won his Bronze Star. In the height of battle, he traveled the same strip of land that was under heavy fire multiple times to transport nearly 10 wounded soldiers.
She said she asked him if he thought his luck would run out and he’d get shot in the crossfire, but he said no because God spoke to him, telling him he’d make it home to his family.
“I asked him, by about the third trip: ‘Did you kind of think your luck might be up and that you would get hit?’” McDonald said. “I think he said no, that when he was on the train in Britain, going to the place where they were going to depart for the invasion of Normandy, the Lord told him that he was going to be okay, that he was going to survive the war and go back home. Not home as into heaven, but home, back to his family. And so he just did things because he already had this promise from the Lord.”
After the war, Adams returned to Kansas to marry his high school sweetheart, Miriam Haury, and go to school at Kansas State University for agricultural education. He worked many jobs over the years, from the Kansas Farm Bureau designing one of the first computer-generated accounting programs for small businesses, called Farmis, to working at Sears as a kitchen design and installation specialist.
McDonald recalled that before his dementia set in, her father showed a lot of stubbornness.
“Out of concern for his safety, I asked him when he thought it would be time for him to quit climbing on ladders,” McDonald said. “He answered. ‘When they take my boots off for the last time.’”
She said she was sure he’d watched too many John Wayne movies at that point.
McDonald said that the most important thing she learned from her father is faithfulness.
“Not only is God faithful, but then my dad exemplified that to us,” McDonald said. “For that generation, when something got hard, they didn’t back away from it. They didn’t. They just kept moving through it, and I think that’s what I learned from him. Life is hard sometimes — that’s the world we live in — but you just keep moving, and if you keep your eyes on God, he’s going to help you where you need it. I think that’s what I learned more than anything else.”