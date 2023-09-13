Popo Forrest Adams 2022.jpg

World War II veteran Grover Adams recently turned 100. His daughter, Becky McDonald, said the most important thing she learned from him was faithfulness.

 Courtesy photo

Grover Forrest Adams, 100, is a survivor.

He has survived World War II, fighting in Normandy on D-Day and intestinal cancer.

Medal write ups.jpg

During World War II, Grover Adams served in the 1st Battalion Medical Detachment in the 116th Infantry Regiment of the Army’s 29th Division.
Popo Military photo.jpg

A photo of Grover Adams during his time in the military. The World War II veteran recently turned 100.

