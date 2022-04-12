Mandy Wang, strings chair for the Community School of the Performing Arts, didn’t set a goal of being a violin teacher.
Now, she helps her students achieve their performance goals while still being an active musician herself. She said she wants to make them feel comfortable playing for an audience while improving their playing skills.
“I practice every day as a teacher, now you should also do the same,” she said.
Wang was born in China and started playing violin at age 4. She was studying at a university in Beijing when she took a master class with a professor from the University of Kansas. That introduction ultimately brought her to KU for her doctorate.
She took the full-time position with CSPA, a joint effort between K-State and Manhattan Arts Center to provide discounted lessons, last year after joining the organization in 2019. She teaches both group violin and viola classes and private lessons in those instruments. Her students range in age from 3 to 70. She said group classes are a great way to introduce the instruments because students can see friends and work together.
“Now they’re already becoming great friends,” Wang said. “That’s really fun.”
Students will rehearse together and also have a chance every week to perform for their classmates. Wang said playing in a more intimate, friendly environment like that makes an easier transition to public performances.
“When they do a real performance, they can feel more comfortable,” she said. “They don’t feel like it’s a big jump.”
It also creates a collaborative environment, which she said is important because most musicians will not exclusively be playing solos.
“Learning an instrument is not only learning for solos, you need to know how to play in the ensemble,” she said.
When working with young students, Wang said she likes to keep lessons short to make it easier to focus and avoid wearing the child down. She said she tells parents to keep their child’s practice time to only 15-minute sessions. The violin can be a difficult instrument to learn, she said, so it requires a lot of patience for beginners.
“A lot of school kids, they like to play violin, they don’t like to practice,” she said.
Wang, 33, also works with parents to include them in the child’s musical education. Wang uses the Suzuki method, which is the same style she first learned in. This concept includes immersion in a musical community at a young age and emphasizes creating a positive group environment for learning to play. Wang said she likes using this method for children because it is good for encouragement during the learning process.
Because she has students of all ages and experience levels, Wang talks to them about what they want to get out of lessons.
“I ask them their goals, why (they) want to learn, then I will help them to catch it,” Wang said.
She said one student wanted to learn to play well enough to play in his church. Another wanted to refresh skills she learned when she was younger. Many of her younger students want to be accepted into a high school or college orchestra, especially to earn a scholarship to further their education, whether that is in music or something else. Wang, for example, didn’t plan at first on majoring in music, but eventually realized it was what she enjoyed most.
“I didn’t see other majors,” she said. “I really loved playing violin.”
Wang said the program has been growing since she took the job and that is exciting for her to see. As it grows, she said her students are able to get more performance opportunities and form groups who can practice or perform together.
In addition to her work as a teacher, Wang still performs regularly. She has played with the Omaha Symphony, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and Kansas City Symphony. She and two other musicians, Sunnat Ibragimov and Slawomir Dobrzanski, also formed the Manhattan Trio and perform in the area.
“Since I’m a teacher, I always want to keep in great shape,” she said.
One reason she still makes a point to get on stage is to set an example for her students. She must practice daily to keep up her own skills and encourage her students by reminding them that she has to practice, too. She said it can instill confidence in students and parents to see her abilities themselves.
“You need to always show your students how good you are,” Wang said. “Your students really want to see how you play.”