A student brought Brooke Snyder, a fourth grade teacher at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, a bag of the snack food Hot Fries.
Little gestures like that mean a lot to Snyder, because they are a sign of connecting with her kids and that the questions they ask casually stick with them.
“I wanted to cry, because he remembered,” she said. “The kids ask about you. They want to know you.”
Similarly during lessons, she sometimes gets what she calls the “teacher shivers” when she sees her students making connections to what they’ve already learned.
“When you think nobody’s listening, you’ll be teaching and they’ll go, ‘I remember that,’ and you’ll think, ‘Oh my gosh, you were listening,’” she said.
Snyder, 42, has been teaching in USD 383 for more than a decade and said she tries to always remember to have fun with her students. Snyder, who was recently named the district’s Master Teacher for 2022, said working with her students is its own reward. Emporia State University established the Kansas Master Teacher awards in 1954 for “teachers who have served the profession well and who typify the outstanding qualities of earnest and conscientious teachers.”
Snyder started her career as a para at Ogden Elementary before taking on a full-time position as a first-grade teacher in 2008. She then moved to second grade and then third grade, following some students through all three years.
“It was almost like we hit the ground running the next year,” Snyder said.
She then moved to Woodrow Wilson, where she has been teaching fourth grade since 2011.
She started out as a pre-med student at K-State but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit.
After speaking to some friends who were elementary education majors, she thought back on some of the teachers who had the biggest influence on her and decided to look into it. Snyder grew up in Virginia and Maryland before moving to Manhattan in high school.
Once she had her first introduction to the classroom, Snyder knew it was the right path.
“I loved it,” she said. “I loved being in the schools, and it felt like it was never really work.”
Although the students have to spend most of their time focusing on schoolwork, Snyder said she also tries to remember to take some time to have fun with her students. She recalls a time when she was wearing a microphone and left students with an intern while she stepped into the hallway and spoke to them over the speaker.
“Teaching is fun to a degree, but the most fun is when you can have fun with the kids, finding those pockets of time when you can do that,” she said.
Snyder said she also loves parent-teacher conferences because she and a student’s parents can share stories about the child they both care about.
“I like to sit and talk with someone who loves their kid, too,” Snyder said. “I love to reassure parents they’re doing a great job.”
Identifying each child’s individual needs can be one of the challenges of teaching, Snyder said. Even if one student is a bit further ahead and another might need a bit of catching up, both need help to learn.
“Some kids are ready for a 10-speed and some are just learning to ride a bike,” she said. “Both kids are learning, they’re doing the most they can to work at their highest level, but (I’m) trying to be able to help both.”
Through the challenges, from everyday time and space constraints to the constant readjustments of the pandemic, Snyder was shocked and honored to learn that she had been nominated as the district’s Master Teacher for this year. She said she could hardly believe it was true.
“There are some incredibly talented teachers in this district,” she said.
Snyder was not selected as one of the seven statewide finalists for Kansas Master Teacher, which she said was very disappointing. But during one particularly good reading lesson recently, she said she realized what a reward that experience is in itself. Snyder said the students were so engaged that she took a moment to tell them what it meant to her.
“I have the best award right in front of me,” she said.