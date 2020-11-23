When a family’s furnace broke last week, Jessica Davis looked for ways to fix it.
After learning another family — quarantining because of the coronavirus — needed groceries, Davis rounded up some food and delivered it.
She has a giving heart and has dedicated her life to helping others, her coworkers say, and that’s just the way she is.
“For all of us, coworkers, parents and students, she brings a big heart full of warmth and care,” said Kris Burnett, library aide for Riley County High School. Burnett and Davis share an office space.
Davis, 48, is the school social worker for both the Riley County and Blue Valley school districts.
“I feel like I have the best job in the whole world because I get to help kids and their families every day,” she said.
Davis’ 16th year as a social worker has been unlike any other because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The time we are living in is very stressful,” she said.
USD 378 and 384 currently have in-person schooling every day, but Davis completes some home visits for students who participate remotely.
“I think both school districts are doing great things and keeping our kids safe,” she said. “And I think it’s so important for kids to be at school.”
Davis said people are facing more mental health problems than ever before, as depression and anxiety have increased.
“There are so many different needs now,” Davis said. “Families are hungry. I mean that’s the kind of the bottom line. They’re losing hours at work or have been laid off or can’t work because of (COVID-19).”
On Mondays and Wednesdays, Davis is at Blue Valley. Davis, in her third year at both districts, works at Riley County on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays, she is able to be at both districts.
“A school social worker really tries to figure out or come up with and support students so that they can be successful, not only academically, but also socially,” Davis said.
Davis said administrators at both districts are amazing and flexible with her. She works to connect families with resources, something she strives at doing, Burnett said.
“Jessica does an excellent job of using her wealth of experience and knowledge of resources to make the best difference in the lives of the people around her,” Burnett said.
Davis started the Harvesters Backsnack program at the districts three years ago, which sends food home to families before weekends and holidays.
She is working with local food pantries to make sure area families in need get a Thanksgiving dinner. She’s also collaborating for Christmas, getting families “adopted” for the holiday season. This year, more people have signed up to give to families than the number of families who have signed up to receive. That is usually the opposite situation, Davis said.
Davis, a Riley County native, has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Pittsburg State University, where she played volleyball. She went on to earn her master’s degree in social work at the University of Kansas.
Davis is the mother of 14 year-old twins: Maddie Belle and KJ, both freshmen at Riley County High. She said she loves to watch her kids play sports. Maddie Belle is a volleyball player while KJ is a football player. They both play basketball. The family has three rescue dogs and nine chickens on their rural Riley County farm.
The family also enjoys camping at Tuttle Creek Lake and Milford Lake.
Davis said she enjoys working in both communities. “I think people want to support each other and be there for their community,” she said.