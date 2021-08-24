The apple didn’t fall far from the tree for Jason Hartman.
Hartman, the state forester at the Kansas Forest Service and the son of a forester, realized in college that he found his joy outdoors and made a career of it. Hartman, who spent much of his career fighting wildfires, said the forestry industry offers a diverse array of field work that has taken him around the world. He said foresters have the freedom to explore all parts of their domain, getting off the roads and trails to reach a work site.
“There are times I’ve thought there probably haven’t been that many people who’ve stood where I’m standing and seen what I’m seeing,” he said.
Hartman pursued a couple of other majors at Oklahoma State University before he settled on forestry. Hartman’s father, Joe, was a forester with the U.S. Forest Service.
“Dad always really seemed to enjoy his work, and I talked to him,” Hartman said.
Joe said he was a bit surprised when his son expressed interest in forestry. He said he didn’t encourage his children to pursue any particular career, so he didn’t expect it when his son came to him and asked about forestry.
“We wanted them to do what they love to do, Joe said. “We wanted them to be happy in any job. I was happy to see him do it, and he seemed to enjoy it.”
He said because Hartman grew up around the industry, he knew the good and bad of the occupation. Joe said the family would drive through forests and grasslands on short trips and were around nature at home.
“We lived in small towns, so the outdoors was right there at the back door,” Joe said.
Although Hartman took a couple of years to settle on forestry, he remembered enjoying spending time outside at a young age.
“From when I was a kid, that’s where fun was,” he said. “Fun wasn’t in a house.”
Hartman has worked in 18 states and even overseas. He became the state forester in 2019.
Hartman said one appealing aspect of forestry is the diversity of jobs it encompasses.
“You can do everything from walking in the mountains of the West to the pine plantations of the Southeast, community parks, wildland fire management,” he said. “There’s a wide breadth.”
Hartman, 44, spent most of his earlier career in the field fighting fires. This could involve assisting with prescribed burns in fields or fighting wildfires. He said the camaraderie of that area appealed to him.
“Like a lot of fire service work, you work with people in very intense situations and you build really close trust which leads to strong friendships,” Hartman said.
Hartman traveled the country and the world fighting fires and training others to do the same.
The Forest Service helps acquire equipment for small rural volunteer departments, making it more affordable within their often small budgets. In addition to conducting training in the U.S., Hartman went to Armenia to train people there.
“We learned from them as much as they learned from us,” he said. “It never crossed my mind I would be going halfway across the world.”
Hartman said fighting wildland fires requires a lot of flexibility. On one assignment, Hartman and his crew, in the span of 48 hours, arrived at a fire in South Dakota, were turned around to a fire in Nebraska, got a few hours rest and then spent the next day helping to conduct a basic wildland fire training session for National Guard soldiers who had been sent to help with the fires in the area.
Hartman said the weather also requires flexibility and creates some of the biggest challenges for foresters.They have to work in heat and cold, sun and rain, sometimes encountering “things that like to bite and sting.”
“Whether it’s vines and thickets you’ve got to walk through or thorns or a nice walk in the park, you’ve still got to get the job done,” he said.
Hartman said he enjoys that his work has both immediate and long-term effects. A forester can help stop a raging fire from reaching a town or plant a windbreak that will last for generations.
“You’re helping to plan for the future,” he said. “Not many jobs get both of those. Either it’s the type of job that gets the immediate realization of your work or it’s the long term and we’re able to get both.”
Hartman’s wife, Shawna, also is a forester who worked in the wildland fire area. They and their three children, Tessa, 16, Tennessee, 14, and Tyce, 11, enjoy spending time outdoors together when they can fit it into their busy schedules. He said the Flint Hills offers many opportunities for them to hike, kayak or fish.
“It’s a place where we’re unconstrained and your eyes can take in as much as they can behold,” he said.