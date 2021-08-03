Martin Jones has always been a fan of Jerry Garcia.
So much so that he took his artistic talents and designed a piece of stained glass depicting the Grateful Dead singer.
The piece of art, tinted with hues of blue, orange, red and yellow, shines through Jones’ window in his Manhattan apartment. He said it looks best around 3:45 p.m.
It’s his favorite work of art he has created.
Jones, who’s lived in Manhattan for most of his life, used a T-shirt as the pattern for the Garcia piece. The piece incorporates a pair of sunglasses.
“I had to copy it and redo the lines because some of the lines in there was impossible to cut in a piece of glass,” he said. “And so I had to redo a lot of the lines and I had to redo a lot of it.”
The 67-year-old created the art piece over 40 years ago.
“Old-time friend of mine moved to California, painted Garcia’s house, interior,” Jones said. “He went on vacation, and he came back and he saw this window I made, and so he went back and told Jerry about it. Jerry sent me a letter that my sister’s got. He’s wanting to come see the window, but he passed away before that happened.”
Before Garcia died in 1995, Jones said he got to see the Grateful Dead play live in concert in Kansas City, Oklahoma and Red Rocks in Colorado. It rained at each concert.
“I couldn’t believe the only times that I really saw him, poured down rain, but I didn’t care,” he said. “I was young. I was out there going, ‘OK, let it come down!’”
A second piece sits in Jones’ other window, a flower he designed for his mother. The mostly green and teal art piece shows an orange flower.
Jones has designed hundreds of stained glass art pieces across the state and region. He worked on stained glass pieces for churches around the region for 18 years. Notably, he helped install and create the stained glass art at the Nazareth Convent and Academy in Concordia, called the “Motherhouse.” He’s even created stained glass pieces featuring unicorns.
After his wife, Dawn, died three years ago on Easter morning, Jones said he took a break from making stained glass.
“I haven’t done anything in a while,” he said.
Jones married Dawn, who had cancer, when she was in the hospital, he said. The couple was together for 18 years.
“Things (were) getting bad, and I was wanting to know from the doctor what’s going on,” he said. “He said he couldn’t do anything unless we were married.”
His wife’s remains sit in a red jar with an angel on top in Jones’ home.
“That was her thing that she had in the bed with her. She didn’t believe in religion until she got sick,” he said. “And that was her angel that she said kept her alive.”
Now, he’s ready to get back into the groove with his art.
“It’s been my life for so long,” he said. “I really enjoy doing it. I stepped into the job not knowing what to do, not being able to cut a piece of glass, and then I had all kinds of tools.”
Jones said he’s on the hunt for a desk to use to make his art pieces. He said he hasn’t had any luck in finding the right one.
“I’ve been going to sales, junk stores and stuff,” he said. “When I find one, I don’t have anybody that could haul it for me.”
Jones mostly keeps to himself nowadays, he said.
“I don’t trust people,” he said. “And so I don’t mingle with too many people.”
Although he isn’t too big into sports, he said he is a Kansas State fan.
“My wife was strong on sports,” he said. “Football games and stuff. I didn’t care for them, but I let her watch them on TV. K-State and that’s about it.”