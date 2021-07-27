Rodney Hoover says his artistic endeavors began early.
“Ever since grade school I’ve been an artist,” Hoover said. “I started with oils, watercolor, Prismacolor pencils, stuff like that.”
Hoover, 51, said the solvents he used when he was using oil paints gave him such horrid migraines he had to “switch gears.” In 2010 he began making composite photos. Hoover uses a combination of life models in costumes positioned on sets of his design to create abstract and absurdist pieces.
“A lot of pre-work goes into photoshoots,” Hoover said. “Basically, I’ll start with a drawing, planning out the shoot, then start building everything needed for it. More often than not I’ll have to do separate shoots; there’s always elements for the final composition I end up shooting separately.”
Hoover’s passion is currently on display in the Manhattan Arts Center’s Edelman Gallery through August 8. As part of Hoover’s larger “Bovinian Collection,” the MAC is hosting several pieces from his “Papa Moostouski’s Bovinian Sideshow.” Essentially Hoover created an entire universe with personified cows — art he refers to as “cowrageous.”
“I call (the entire creation part of) ‘Oxland,’” Hoover said. “All of my characters are Bovinians, as in bovines. What’s on display in the MAC represents two years’ worth of work for 30 pieces.”
Hoover said all his characters are derived from historical references that are related to the circus characters they portray. He said the personification of animals, cattle in particular, is nothing new.
“The Egyptians did it, the Greeks did it with the minotaur,” Hoover said. “It’s been going on since the dawn of time; I just don’t think anybody’s really seen it like this.”
Hoover’s humanization of cattle stems from his landscape photography work. He said most all of his photos had cattle in them somewhere, but he did not think much of it until he began scanning family photos in 2017.
“I had all these black and white photos, and they just struck me,” Hoover said. “I could envision my relatives with cattle heads.”
He said that thought was aided by his childhood. Hoover often visited his grandfather’s farm as a kid, getting up-close experience with dairy and beef cattle. He said he began Photoshopping cow heads onto old family photos as a joke, but “it turned into doing about 12 family members.”
“Then I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this for real, it can’t just be for my wall,’” Hoover said.
Hoover said his calling “mooed loudly at him” in 2017 and he has not looked back since. The current Bovinian collection in the MAC features the work of almost 30 live models posing in full costume for photoshoots. Hoover said his wife and “right-hand lady” is one of the models included in the collection.
“It’s a huge passion of mine,” Hoover said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else art-wise.”
Hoover said art is therapeutic for him since it became part of his life more than 40 years ago.
“I think I was in preschool, when I was sick in the hospital, that somebody brought me my first sketch book and crayons,” Hoover said. “That started it, and I was hooked.”
Hoover said “a phenomenal set” of art teachers in Manhattan through middle and high school, along with multiple tutors and private art lessons, made a difference in his future direction.
“That makes a big difference I think, if you have the right people aligned to foster your talent,” Hoover said. “It’s a needed thing, because as an artist you’re your own worst critic. To move creativity forward you must always have someone in your corner who will push and guide you, and help you foster that creative sense of direction you need to make it a success.”
Hoover said he knows of “quite a few people that are highly talented artists that are just not motivated,” so they don’t produce anything. He said creative momentum is key in breaking those motivation barriers.
“Once you get momentum and start moving forward, you can break free from as much of the support team as needed to keep you going,” Hoover said. “You’ve got to be able to get there; I think there’s a lot of people out there, of all walks of life, that just aren’t tapping into it because they don’t have the motivation. If they don’t start up, and can’t, it gets lost.”
Hoover continues working from his home and studio in St. George and is an active member of the Columbian Arts Guild in Wamego. He said he is creating a new chicken-based collection based around the 2022-24 elections that will feature a “more serious undertone.”
“I spent an entire year raising poultry for this new collection,” Hoover said. “It’s just a big production; the amount of time is ridiculous for doing pre-production on even a single piece.”
Hoover said the whole point of creating his own brand of absurdism through the Bovinians – and art in general – is entertainment value.
“I want to be taken somewhere, even if it’s out of my comfort zone,” Hoover said. “I like the things I don’t like almost as much as I like the things I like.”
Hoover said his desire to give cattle personality through body language and posed expression is his way of letting people into his world.
“If they love it, that’s awesome,” Hoover said. “If they don’t like it, I’m fine with it, but it’s still my world.”
In Hoover’s mind, to be indifferent about a work of art is “unacceptable.”
“I’ve had people approach me who didn’t like my artwork, they’re abhorred by it, but I’m fine with that because at least I’ve moved them somehow,” Hoover said. “To me, the whole thing behind any art or craft is to evoke some kind of emotion from the viewer.”