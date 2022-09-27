Carlos Rich makes a living serving others in a range of ways.
Rich, a longtime Manhattanite, is a social worker with Saint Francis Ministries and also runs a cleaning business. Rich said the areas of work each have their own challenges, but both are satisfying ways to help people.
“My job is to listen and to serve the best I can and get the outcome they desire within the limits of place and scope,” he said.
Rich, 42, was born in Guatemala and adopted as a child by a family in Manhattan. He graduated from Manhattan High and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from K-State. He lived in Wichita and Iowa and moved back to Manhattan in 2012.
He had initially planned to be a teacher, but realized it wasn’t for him. His partner at the time suggested looking into social work because it was another way to work with children. Rich started exploring the field, and it soon clicked into place.
“It seemed like the right fit,” Rich said.
In addition to being an adoptee, Rich was familiar with the work because his parents were foster parents when he was growing up. Rich also has a disability caused by a disease that affects joints and muscles and learned from his own experience ways to advocate for the needs of children and families.
“I had to have accommodations through school, and I learned to ask for those things,” he said. “It made it make sense I would fall in love with it and I have.”
Rich’s childhood also influenced his decision to start a cleaning business. He and his family cleaned their church when he was a kid, and Rich cleaned homes as a side job while he was in college. So when he returned to Manhattan, he started C & M Cleaning. Rich said cleaning is something that brings him joy in life.
“I like seeing the change it brings when something is ready,” he said.
Although social work and cleaning might seem different, Rich said he thinks they are more similar than one might think. Both require him to listen to people and find a way to meet their needs.
“You have to listen,” Rich said. “Both can be very demanding at times, and it’s their right.”
In his business, Rich cleans all kinds of spaces, like restaurants and bars, offices and homes. He said sometimes he goes places and hears people comment that the bathrooms aren’t clean. If it’s somewhere his business has worked with, he said he doesn’t hear those comments.
“Sometimes they know and it’s like, ‘Such a nice job this week,’” he said.
In his day job, the biggest reward is seeing families reunite. Rich works in the step of the foster process called reintegration, when children in the foster system are integrating back into the home with their parents, following them for six months to help keep them from returning to the system. He said those moments are a kind of celebration for the families, and he enjoys being part of it.
“Watching both the child and the parent come together and be together is really a joyous feeling and rewarding to me,” he said.
Rich said his work gives him the opportunity to make a difference for people and serve others. This realization hit him while he was working in Wichita and saw a young man he had worked with when he was younger. The young man approached and thanked Rich for everything he had done for him.
“That to me was a very awesome moment that I wouldn’t trade for anything else,” he said.