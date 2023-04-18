Liz Nelson has always been drawn to working with people.
Nelson, director of the Manhattan Senior Center, said she tries to listen to people and make them feel like they matter. Helping bring the community’s seniors together allows her to do that for that population and meet their needs.
“People are people,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter age or ability, it’s just enjoying being around people, connecting with them.”
Nelson grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High and K-State. A family friend who had children with special needs and her friendship with them contributed to an interest in serving people with specific needs.
“If I had not grown up knowing those two young men, I don’t know if that’s the route I would have gone,” Nelson said.
Nelson and her husband have four grown children and enjoy spending time with their mothers, who still live in Manhattan, and traveling. They’ve helped people feel at home in a foreign country as host parents for foreign exchange students in the past. She said two of those students have lost a parent and she said it has been meaningful to be able to be there for them and help fill that void.
“It’s been good for them, and it’s been good for us to see that we were able to establish that close of a relationship with them that we could be seen as family,” she said.
Nelson previously worked at Pawnee Mental Health Services and Via Christi Village nursing home, before becoming program coordinator at the senior center and ultimately taking over as director around a year ago.
The Manhattan Senior Center offers services like meal service and home meal delivery, fitness classes, a foot care program, speaker series and more.
Nelson said one of the most important things is to offer seniors a place to socialize, whether it’s for a meal, fitness class or art classes. The center also brings people together to learn about scams, tax preparation or legal issues. There also are groups like an Alzheimer’s support group and a jam session for musicians. She said events like the COVID-19 pandemic serve a reminder of the importance of human connection.
“Having a healthy social life or knowing you have a friend or someone to interact with impacts our health as much as the fitness program,” she said. “We’re not made to be alone all the time.”
She said the environment at the center is full of conversation and people coming and going. She said some people don’t think they will enjoy it, but Nelson always encourages people to visit and just give it a try.
“It’s a lively place,” Nelson said.
She said she thinks people who frequent the senior center benefit from having others to spend time with, especially if their families have moved away from the area or who have retired. It has become a place for many to build new friendships, she said.
“It helps keep that mental, emotional and social side of us healthier and more vibrant,” she said.
Nelson said two members recently got to talking and learned they both had grandparents who immigrated from the Azores, islands near Portugal.
“You never know who you’re going to meet, what you might have in common with someone, and where that might lead as far as finding a friend,” Nelson said.