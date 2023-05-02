Whether it’s proving more information on a baby’s normal sleep cycle or connecting a mother with mental health services, Breva Spencer wants to help.
Spencer, the maternal and child health supervisor in the Riley County Health Department, has spent most of her career trying to support women, children and families.
“I always knew I wanted to go into a helping profession where I could try and help people overcome obstacles and barriers,” Spencer said.
Spencer grew up near Scott City and studied social work at the University of Kansas. She moved to Manhattan in 2011 when her husband, Josh, her high school sweetheart, was stationed at Fort Riley. She started with the Riley County Health Department as a child care licensing surveyor. She’s been in her current position since 2018.
Spencer and her husband, who now works for the Riley County Police Department, have two children, Khloe, 12, and Ryker, 9.
In addition to child care licensing, she’s also previously worked as a victim advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and in child protective services.
The maternal and child health department works with families from pregnancy through children up to 5 years old. Spencer’s helped form partnerships between the health department and other organizations like Ascension Via Christi Hospital and the Women’s Health Group to provide care.
“It’s a seamless process here in Riley County, from prenatal to postpartum, whether it’s medical or education or training, it’s a seamless line of support we walk with the families we serve,” Spencer said.
The department offers services like pregnancy testing and breastfeeding support. They also screen for things like postpartum depression. Some of the education helps to prepare people on how a new addition can change family dynamics, healthy sleep cycles for babies and bonding with your child.
The maternal and child health department offers classes in healthy eating and exercise during pregnancy, recognizing preterm labor, delivery, feeding, childbirth recovery and more.
Some of the classes, like a new yoga class, are not only about providing services for the families but also about bringing mothers to support each other.
“It’s focused on … giving them the ability to socialize with each other and form a connection with other moms who are in the same boat as them,” she said.
Last year, the department held its first community baby shower funded by a grant Spencer wrote, where expecting parents were able to connect with local agencies, learn about safe sleep procedures and receive supplies like a pack-and-play and a sleep suit. Spencer said the department will be able to serve more people at this year’s event June 3.
Spencer said she enjoys working with her staff and through their support and hard work they have been able to add to the department’s services.
“I sometimes have crazy ideas where I’m like, ‘This is a really grand idea I have if we can find funding for it,’ and they’re always down for going along with ideas and sometimes they think outside the box and I try really hard to encourage them,” she said.
Spencer said it is rewarding to see parents understand a new skill to help their children or reach a new milestone.
“It kind of clicks and you can see a positive impact,” she said. “That’s amazing and makes you feel like you’ve done your job.”
One of the biggest challenges, Spencer said, is connecting these services with the people who might need them most and they try to use many different methods, from social media to yard signs or newspapers, to try to make people aware of their services.
“(It’s hard) making sure we’re reaching all of the populations that could benefit from our services,” Spencer said.
Spencer said she hopes by providing information and education that she and her staff can help families set themselves up for healthy, happy lives.
“When you have that foundation hopefully it creates the cycle of a positive lifestyle or beginning stages of changing the cycle that is sometimes not a healthy environment for kids to live in,” she said. “If you have this education, and the support, and you’re being screened for mental health issues and hopefully being connected to services, hopefully that will be a positive impact on the family.”