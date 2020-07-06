A passion for history and telling stories about people tied everything together for Gloria Freeland as a professor and journalist.
“We can just be utterly fascinated with anybody’s history really,” she said. “Everybody has a story. ... We just love to kind of unearth those various stories.”
Freeland, a K-State alumna who graduated in 1975, recently retired from her position as a professor for 37 years in the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kansas State University.
“It was really fun,” she said about working at K-State. “When I first started working there, it was kind of strange because I was working with former professors.”
“I’ve obviously enjoyed it or I wouldn’t have stuck around for 37 years,” she continued.
While at K-State, Freeland enriched her students with her extensive journalism knowledge, but also taught them about history.
“I tried to reinvent myself every semester,” she said. “So that the one semester they were doing lost towns in Clay County, another semester they interviewed World War II veterans or people who served on the home front.”
Freeland, 66, who was the coordinator of internships at the school, said the beloved part of her extensive teaching career included working one-on-one with her students.
“I really enjoyed the first news and feature writing class because I was sort of at the beginning of my students’ career,” she said. “And then doing the internships, I could see them come through and it was toward the end of their academic career, and I always enjoyed seeing how they grew over that year or two after taking more courses.”
Freeland said her departure and retirement from K-State felt strange because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Kind of a surreal, weird ending to a 37-year career,” she said.
She said she is thankful for K-State giving her a home away from home.
Right now, Freeland and her husband, Art Vaughan, are writing a book about the relationship between Morganville, Kansas, and Fèves, a town in France. The couple married in 1988.
“That’s our current project, working on this book,” she said.
Morganville adopted Fèves after World War II, Freeland said.
“It was just kind of special because the town had gotten together and they had a pageant complete with a play performance in the summer of 1948 that people from miles around came to it,” Freeland said.
The play was called “Message to Fèves,” Freeland said, and it told the story about how Morganville came to be, detailing historical events such as droughts and floods.
“They were reaching out their hand to this little town in France, Fèves,” she said.
Freeland’s husband is a historian and joins her in a love for history.
“He’s a bulldog when it comes to getting information,” Freeland said about her husband.
Freeland and her husband have visited France several times.
Vaughan reached out to Fèves to see if anyone remembered Morganville. After a few unsuccessful attempts, they finally got ahold of someone.
“Well, it turned out that one of the people that worked in the mayor’s office, his son from Houston was there and he saw Art’s email and translated it,” she said. “And it turns out that the man who was interested actually remembered receiving aid from Morganville. He would have been seven years old at the time. He’s in his 70s now.”
Freeland is a member of the Riley County Historical Society, serving in several positions, such as president, vice president and director, over her tenure.
“She’s really interested in history and very curious,” said Cheryl Collins, director of the Riley County Historical Museum.
This makes for a good combination, Collins said. She said Freeland is special in the fact that she is so dedicated to telling history. Collins said she is grateful for her hard work and dedication to the museum and historical society.
“She’s a great person and continues to work in local history,” she said.
Pat Hudgins, associate director of the career center at K-State, considers Freeland an “amazing friend” and colleague. They first met back in 1989.
“She’s one of the friends ‘til the end type of people,” she said.
Hudgins said Freeland is a person who gives the greatest advice and helps people consider all the different perspectives of various things.
Prior to teaching at the university, Freeland had a stint as a volunteer in the Peace Corps in Ecuador in 1976. She also was a reporter, speaking English and Spanish, at the San José News in San José, Costa Rica, in 1978. She eventually became co-manager of the newspaper.
In Costa Rica, she met her first husband, Jerome Johanning, in 1979. He worked for the Wichita Eagle. Freeland later worked at the Clearwater Times after the couple married.
Freeland came back to K-State in 1981 to get a master’s degree in business. She started working at Student Publications, which is now called the Collegian Media Group, after getting her master’s degree.
Unfortunately, Johanning passed away in 1986 after suffering from a brain aneurism. Freeland was pregnant with their daughter, Mariya.
“So it was a really hard time for me, obviously,” she said. “Had a lot of support from family and friends, and so that kind of got me through that.”
Vaughan and Freeland have another daughter, Katherine. Vaughan has a son and daughter from a previous marriage.
In addition to history, Freeland enjoys photography and traveling as hobbies. She said she enjoys taking pictures of people and nature scenes. Freeland writes Kansas Snapshots as well. Herlatest column discusses her departure from K-State.
“It usually has a personal touch,” she said.
She said she discovered her love and passion for writing as a youngster. Freeland liked writing poetry and was a 4-H reporter. She was the editor of her high school newspaper as well, she said.
Freeland said it seemed “almost natural” to study journalism at K-State. Her brother also attended K-State.
“It’s just a nice university town,” Freeland said. “A lot of good people, a good community.”