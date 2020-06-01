Monday marked a new chapter in Bernie Hayen’s life.
Hayen, the former finance director for the city government, is now retired after 20-plus years of service with the city. Last week was his final week working for the city.
“It was way past time for me doing this,” Hayen said. “I finally decided that I would rather walk out vertically than to be carried out horizontally, so it was time.”
Overall, Hayen said it is bittersweet to retire.
“I don’t have any regrets and I didn’t have any remorse or anxiety about leaving,” he said. “But on the other side of the coin, obviously, it’s a bittersweet time because the city will be having a lot of challenges, both financial as well as the rest of the work force with having to deal with this COVID-19.”
One of Hayen’s beloved parts of the job were the people he worked with.
“I think it’s always the people that seem to draw you to a place and keep you there,” Hayen said.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city will miss him and his expertise.
“I think he’s got a good knack for communication and certainly explaining city budgeting, which can be rather complex from time to time,” Fehr said. “We just certainly wish him the best.”
Hayen, 76, was born on April 1, 1944, in a small doctor’s office on Main Street in Marion, but his birth date is listed as March 31. Hayen’s mother went into labor about 11:30 p.m. March 31, and he was born around 12:20 a.m. on April Fool’s Day.
“My grandmother did not want her first grandchild to be born on April Fool’s Day, so she convinced the doctor to back the birthdate up to 11:57 on the 31st of March,” Hayen said.
In addition to having two different birth dates, Hayen also had two stints at the city: one beginning in 1978 for about four years and another from 2000 through last week.
He helped when Manhattan Town Center was being built in the first stint and then started the city’s comprehensive annual report, among other initiatives.
In addition to working in Manhattan, Hayen has worked as a city manager in Hastings, Nebraska, and as a city administrator in Hesston. Hayen also worked at the League of Kansas Municipalities as an assistant director and business manager for about 15 years.
“I developed a whole bunch of different programs,” Hayen said. “In fact, I think all of them are still in place today. Everything from case studies to searches for city officials, whether it was city manager or a finance person or a utilities director. We did a lot of workshops across the state covering topics across the state from sexual harassment to team building.”
In addition to his work for the city of Manhattan and other cities, Hayen worked at Kansas State University for 30 years teaching political science and business classes. He recently retired from teaching as well, but said he is open to teaching again in spring 2021.
Hayen said he loved teaching students and working with the faculty at K-State.
“They’re so darn smart,” Hayen said. “I always felt I learned as much from them as hopefully they learned.”
Hayen himself also has attended several schools throughout his life.
“I’ve been all over the place,” he said.
Although he graduated from the University of Kansas in 1966 with two degrees in political science and psychology and a minor in foreign languages, Hayen also played football and studied for one year at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. He spent his sophomore year of college at Parsons Junior College in Parsons, which is now called Labette Community College.
After gaining his degrees at KU, Hayen also earned a master’s degree in business from Wichita State University and a master’s degree in public administration from K-State.
Hayen also served in the military for four years. He first started in the Army but switched to the Air Force. He served in Vietnam for a year. Hayen’s father also served in the Air Force, he said.
After serving in the military, he went back to the dairy farm owned by his family near Erie, the county seat of Neosho County in southeast Kansas, before starting with his career.
Looking to retirement, Hayen said he and his wife, Verna Lee, will wing it and see what happens. They have been married 53 years.
They have two daughters and one granddaughter.
“She’s the one that deserves all the credit,” Hayen said about his wife. “She’s been a great partner.”