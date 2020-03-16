Family has been one of the largest influences in Kari McCune’s life. Whether it was pursuing a career in sales to support her son through college or being inspired by her grandparents to start a business specializing in refurbishing and selling mid-century modern furniture, her loved ones are usually the driving force behind her decisions.
McCune, 56, of Manhattan, has been a longtime real estate agent in the area but lately has stepped back a bit from the field to focus on her health and work on her passion project, Mid Mod Love.
She originally grew up in Lawrence in the ‘60s and ‘70s and later moved to Manhattan in 1992 for her ex-husband’s job and so McCune could pursue secondary education. Though she didn’t end up finishing her degree at K-State — that’s still on her bucket list — McCune took classes through the Kansas Association of Realtors and became a licensed broker in 1994.
McCune said she and her ex-husband separated not long after they had moved to Manhattan, so she focused on building her career and raising their four-year-old son, Thomas.
“I had really made a promise to God that ... if I could help (people) I would help them,” she said. “In real estate, I always felt like I’m a representative of people … I’m a consumer advocate, I always have been.”
McCune spent about eight years working and learning from other brokers in town and in 2003, she opened her own real estate business, Help-U-Sell of Manhattan. McCune said the office grew to be one of the top five Help-U-Sell offices in the country. During that time, she also remarried in 2001 to her husband Brad McCune.
McCune said 2006 was a difficult period for her family. In that year, her father died, her mother suffered from two strokes and she was notified the state was using imminent domain to reclaim her home’s property for a highway project. McCune said she also underwent spinal fusion surgery and was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition, and her only son was planning to move to Virginia to attend undergraduate school.
“In a year, kind of every aspect of my life collapsed in a way,” she said. “It took me about two or three years to stand back up again, to keep going.”
McCune initially decided to close Help-U-Sell in 2009 because of how busy she’d been while dealing with her chronic pain condition. However, when faced with the idea that Thomas would have to quit school in Virginia because of the economic crisis, McCune said she was not about to let that happen. She continued to work in real estate to help pay for his schooling.
During that revival, McCune designed and had duplexes built to house Fort Riley soldiers, and she and Brad designed a home for themselves as well, which they lived in for five years.
The family soon faced another challenge when McCune was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.
“It really takes about a year out of your life so most of 2015, I was dealing with oncologists,” McCune said. “I didn’t have to have chemo(therapy) because the doctors caught it early enough, but I had 37 rounds of radiation.”
McCune said she fought through the ordeal with the help of her faith and looking forward to her son graduating from law school later that year.
McCune said she did end up shuttering Help-U-Sell because she couldn’t quite provide the same level of service to her clients that she wanted as she recovered.
“Me and my 26 years of experience (in real estate), I’m yours,” she said. “I’ve delivered offers at midnight because it was a bidding situation and that’s the house my clients wanted. Even as a single mom, I never compromised on those values.”
Just two years later, McCune said she started to feel better from the treatments, so she went on a jog around her block. However, she fractured her spine, which had been weakened by the radiation treatments. By the end of 2019, McCune said she needed time to really work on her health and decided to pursue Mid Mod Love.
McCune said she wanted a hobby she and her husband could work on together, so she melded her interest in mid-century modern furniture and his interest in woodworking to find, refurbish and resell vintage pieces.
“Brad thought we were going to get one piece of furniture, work on it and sell it,” McCune said. “Next thing you know, by May, I had two storage units full.”
Mid-century modern furniture broadly describes pieces made in the middle of the 20th century. Typical characteristics include simple functionality, minimalism, sleekness, and organic and geometric lines. McCune said furniture from this period also is known for their solid craftsmanship.
Her love for the style came from her grandparents, Tom and Peggy Parker, who designed, built and decorated their own mid-century modern home in Lawrence.
McCune’s favorite piece of furniture in her home is a wooden Drexel Heritage “gaming” table she inherited from them.
“(Their house) had the most beautiful furniture you would ever see,” McCune said. “They were just the best grandparents so this is my way to honor them.”
To find pieces, McCune scours the Internet and travels all over the Midwest to acquire them. Depending on the condition, McCune said she has anything from chairs to cabinets reupholstered or renovated.
“I sell them at the lowest dollar value I can to not lose money but to pass on this love to a whole new generation of people, and I love it,” she said.
McCune said she typically hosts a quarterly pop-up sale at the Bockers II Catering space on Fourth Street, but the March sale has been delayed because of coronavirus concerns.
None of her endeavors would have been possible without the help and support of her friends, family and clients throughout the years, McCune said.
“I don’t think I could have survived all the health problems I had without God in my life,” she said. “When I couldn’t move for myself, I would move for my clients. It’s just about believing in something better, and it’s so relaxing for me.”
While McCune has stepped back a bit from real estate work, she still refers clients to agents. Her main goal right now is to focus on herself, she said.
“I’m just trying to live my best life,” McCune said. “... I could be wrong about this, but a lot of people think, ‘Fifty-six? Well, my time is done.’ I think my life is just starting. I think my health is going to be better the second half of my life than the first half, and I really believe that.”