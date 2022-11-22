Patty Nelson’s home is blanketed in her work.
Nelson is a local quilter, and one of her quilts received a grand champion ribbon at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. Nelson said the process is relaxing for her, and making her award-winning quilt served as a distraction during a stressful time in her life.
Nelson grew up in Olsburg and taught at Blue Valley Randolph for about 40 years until her retirement about 10 years ago. She now resides in Manhattan. Quilting started out as a retirement hobby. Nelson had sewn as a child in 4-H, mostly garments and home decor, but had never quilted before.
“I knew when I retired I would have to come up with things to do,” she said. “That was just an easy no brainer.”
Nelson’s mother was a quilter, and Nelson said she wants to keep the art alive by doing it herself and, she hopes, inspiring others to start as well. But she didn’t always feel that way. Her mother babysat Nelson’s children when they were small and sometimes would be quilting when Nelson came to pick up her kids.
“She’d be sitting there quilting a huge bed quilt by hand,” Nelson said. “I’d think to myself, ‘There’s no way I would ever sit there and do that,’ and it’s kind of come full circle.”
She started with small, simpler projects and worked her way up to the more intricate designs she can do now. She used advice from quilter friends, YouTube videos and reading to learn more about the craft. Her Manhattan home, where she moved in 2017, has a sewing room with stations for sewing, cutting, piecing and storage.
Nelson’s grand champion quilt is based on a design named “Auntie Tess” by quilt designer Corliss Searcey, but she renamed hers “Just Breathe” because of the memories it carries for her.
She worked on the quilt in 2020 while she spent several months in St. Louis with a friend who received a double lung transplant. Nelson was his caregiver and spent a lot of time sitting in hospitals and doctors’ offices with little to do, and she completed most of the hand-stitching during those months.
The design includes a variety of flowers in blues, pinks and yellows, surrounded by borders of quilted squares and diamonds and more flowers.
Nelson’s friend recovered well and the quilt, which now hangs on Nelson’s bedroom wall, reminds her of that time.
“When I look at that quilt, it reminds me of our time we spent there and a stressful situation that had a good ending,” she said.
She’d previously entered other quilts in the state fair, as well as the Pottawatomie County and Riley County fairs.
Nelson said she learned her quilt had received the grand champion ribbon from a phone call when she got a friend who was at the fair. She said she couldn’t believe her work had earned the honor.
“I was so surprised and shocked and humbled that with all of the other quilts there it received the grand prize,” she said.
The quilt features several applique flowers, which Nelson said is one of her favorite techniques. Applique designs are smaller shapes, like the flowers on Nelson’s quilt, sewn onto a larger background. She said she likes applique because it offers freedom for design and more portability.
“You can put anything on the quilt you want to, instead of just squares, triangles, straight-line shapes like that,” Nelson said. “I can do it when I’m a passenger in a car, on a bus, on a plane, when I just sit and have the TV on and I’m not tied to a machine.”
Although quilting can be slow and tedious at times, she finds the process a relaxing way to keep her brain active.
“It does take a lot of patience but it’s relaxing to me,” Nelson said. “When I do take the last stitch, it’s kind of a bittersweet feeling.”