Julian Drish Jr., known by his nickname “Lil Ju,” is an Arnold Schwarzenegger lover.
More specifically, Drish loves Schwarzenegger’s role in the 1990 film “Kindergarten Cop.”
“I thought he was cool,” Drish, 35, said. “He saved the day and got the hot mom. I wanted to do that.”
Drish spent most of his life in Ohio, living in Cleveland, and exploring all the world had to offer. He was a quarterback on the football team at Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama. He was a teacher. He then served as a cop. He played semi-professional football for the Cleveland Gladiators after taking a bullet to the head while working a side gig at a club.
“I come from Cleveland, Ohio and I’ve been told all my life things that I can’t do, things I wouldn’t be able to do,” Drish said. “For me, everything I’ve ever wanted to accomplish, I’ve accomplished. Point, blank, period. Every single thing I have ever wanted to accomplish, I’ve done it.”
He moved to Manhattan when his son’s mother was stationed at Fort Riley in 2019. Since then, Drish has pursued his love of food by becoming a personal chef for multiple football players including Frank Clark, Ted Ginn Jr. and Deuce Vaughn. He also started his own food truck, July’s Kitchen.
Drish’s love for food was instilled in him by his father, who won many cooking competitions and was a grill master. His father taught him all the essentials for cooking including how to grill and pick cuts of meat. Drish said cooking was a way of staying connected to his father after he died.
“That’s where my love for food comes from,” Drish said. “Being able to have those days with my father where we’d just cook and hang out and grill. I’m watching and learning and that was something big for me.”
Drish said the hardest moment in his life was when his father died, more so than taking a bullet to the head.
“My father was and still is my best friend,” Drish said. “I have a relationship with my father that he was like my brother almost. I talked to him about everything, I went to my father about everything and I knew my father would be there for me if I needed. He was my reliable source and once my father passed, I didn’t have that anymore.”
Personal catering especially gave him the therapeutic outlet he needed, and gave him the chance to grill more.
“It helped me get through those depressing moments because I was doing what I loved and working with my NFL clients,” Drish said. “Things of that nature that made me feel like I was accomplishing the things I wanted to accomplish.”
Drish’s most popular item at July’s Kitchen is the Mac’Crack which consists of two kinds of French fries, homemade mac and cheese, chicken strips and barbecue sauce.
Everything at the food truck is made fresh, which allows Drish’s customers to kick back and hang out while they wait for their orders. Drish said he sees everyone who comes through his food truck as family, and that family and community are the most important things to him.
“I’ve done tremendous things to give to my community,” Drish said. “The fact that I give back, I want that to be known. Family, my son and making a positive impact on the community and the world is the most important thing to me.”
Because of this, Drish participates in community outreach. Last year, he hosted a back-to-school drive where he gave out book bags filled with school supplies. He also had a couple of barbers come to the truck to give free haircuts and a nail technician to do nails. For the coming school year, Drish plans to do the event again.
Drish said he puts family first and that his sons mean the most to him. He named his food truck after his oldest son July, 6. Drish said that he values the lessons his father taught him and that he wants to provide a bright future for his sons.
“A lot of people don’t hear the words ‘I love you’ but that’s something that happens in my household,” Drish said. “I let my son know I love him daily and that’s what happened for me. My father hugged us and kissed us and children need that in order to know how to incorporate feelings and emotions, which helps them when they’re older. A lot of times men are told that you can’t be emotional and you can’t have emotion but I’ve seen my father cry and not have a good day and deal with it.”