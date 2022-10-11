Lewis Smith Sr. believes in the power of a supportive presence in one’s darkest moments.
Smith, pastor at Manhattan Free Methodist Church and new associate at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, said it is important to walk with people through the hard times and let them know they are not alone.
“There are people that love you and care about you, and I want to be one of those individuals,” Smith said.
Smith, a Georgia native, was a member of the U.S. Army for 20 years and was stationed at Fort Riley from 1987 to 1993. Smith deployed as part of Operation Desert Storm and was awarded the Bronze Star. Following his retirement in 1993, he decided the next step in his life was to become a pastor.
Smith is also a recovering alcoholic with 33 years of sobriety, and he said getting sober and a tug in his heart toward the ministry made him feel like this was his path.
“God got me clean and sober because he had something bigger and better that I was supposed to accomplish in his name, and I thought it was ministry,” he said.
Smith served as a pastor in southeast Kansas for several years, returned to Manhattan in 2010 and has been with Manhattan Free Methodist since then. He said he wants his church to be a support system for its members and help them when they are in need, such as getting people food or pointing them toward resources that can assist them.
“It’s the way we let people know that we care,” Smith said. “We’re not going to turn our back on you.”
Smith also tries to create community through emotional connections. He said he loves talking to people and learning about them. He and others in his church make phone calls to members of the church who are shut-ins.
“To me, that’s important, when you can’t get out of the house, that you have somebody calling and checking on you, letting you know we haven’t forgotten about you,” he said.
Smith, 69, is enrolled at Kansas City Kansas Community College in mortuary science and said going back to school at his age has been a challenge.
“I got to get used to really studying and retaining information that I read,” he said. “But I’m figuring this thing out.”
Part of his interest in the field and joining the team at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview was as another way to be there for people who are struggling. Families going through a sad and difficult time need support as they make decisions, he said. They might need help making choices about paying for a funeral when they don’t have the money, for example, Smith said.
“That’s a hard time to try to make decisions with financial means you may not have, or you have to decide how are we going to do this and still continue to move forward,” Smith said.
Smith hopes to work with funeral home staff members to create an after care program for grieving families. Someone who just lost their spouse of 60 years, for example, needs people to show they care, he said.
Mike Carlson of Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview said Smith speaks from the heart and has a gift that exemplifies what it means to be a man of God.
“Every day when he leaves, he says ‘Love you, guys,’ and he means it,” Carlson said.
Carlson said Smith holds people’s attention when he speaks and is skilled at comforting families who need it.
“He sits with them and they listen and by the time he’s finished they all feel a whole lot better,” Carlson said.
In trying to help people experiencing all kinds of challenges, Smith said his own experiences have shown him the importance of having a shoulder to cry on or an understanding person to listen. He also saw fellow soldiers during his time in the military struggle through deployments and other difficult aspects of military life.
The realization goes back to his own youth. His father died when Smith was 17 years old, and Smith didn’t feel like he was allowed to express his grief openly.
“I don’t want to ever see no one else have to walk through that same kind of pain that I had to walk through,” Smith said.
Smith’s experience as a chaplain for the Riley County Police Department has given him some experience in helping grieving families. In addition to serving in that role for officers, he has also accompanied members of RCPD and Kansas Highway Patrol as they notified people of the death of a family member.
“Listening is important,” Smith said. “There’s not much you can say except just be there, be present.”
For Smith, walking with people through their worst moments is about reminding them that there are people in society who still care about the welfare of others. He said he feels a responsibility to help, as it says in the book of Matthew, “the least of these” — those in the world who are hurting the most.
“I want to be able to help others when they can’t help themselves, because but by the grace of God there go I,” he said.