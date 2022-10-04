Matt Sittel enjoys revealing the stories hidden within climate data.
“We don’t talk about the history of weather because weather really is, with some exceptions, just recorded history,” Sittel said.
Sittel (pronounced SIT-ull) is the assistant state climatologist at K-State, a position he’s held since May. He fills the role left by Mary Knapp, who served as assistant state climatologist for 40 years until she retired from the university last September.
Sittel, 52, is a native of Kingsport, Tennessee. He has a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and a master’s from Florida State, both in meteorology. After receiving his master’s degree, he worked briefly for Delta Airlines in the revenue department, but he said it “just wasn’t for me.” In 1999, he went back to the job search and landed a civilian position as a meteorologist that contracted with the U.S. Air Force. He held that job for 23 years, living in Omaha, Nebraska, during that time.
“This day and age, nobody gets 23 years out of a job unless they’re lucky,” Sittel said. “I could probably stay at K-State through retirement. That’s the goal, actually. This better be my last stop.”
Combining his love of climate and Ford vehicles, Sittel owns a red Mustang GT sporting the custom license plate “CLIMATT.” He also has a new four-door Ford Bronco, which he said does not have a vanity plate. Sittel lives in Manhattan with his husband and his 19-year-old son from a previous marriage. In his job, he writes the weekly drought update as well as monthly climate summaries based on data collected through the Kansas Mesonet weather observation program.
The Mesonet program, part of the weather data library located in the basement of Throckmorton Hall on the K-State campus, consists of a statewide network of cooperative weather observation stations located on private property. The weather stations feature instruments that record air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, solar radiation levels, precipitation amounts and soil moisture content. The data is transmitted back to the K-State Manhattan campus where weather and climate information has been recorded since 1862.
Chip Redmond, Kansas Mesonet manager and assistant meteorologist, said recording weather data and maintaining more than 100-year-old climate records is “invaluable” to Kansas residents.
“For instance, the importance of the data is critical in understanding the probability of flooding rain events,” Redmond said in an email.
Redmond said Sittel aids this mission by operating the Manhattan National Weather Service Cooperative Observer (NWS COOP) site, and by helping NWS scientists maintain and organize daily weather records for all NWS COOP stations in Kansas.
Sittel said his interest in weather and climate started early.
“I remember as a kid picking up the local newspaper and looking at the weather section,” Sittel said. “I loved that it was just chock full of numbers. I’d go through and find which ones were highest and lowest, look for patterns. Every day it would change, and that’s really where it started.”
Growing up, Sittel said TV weather forecasting involved “magnets and chalk and white markers,” meaning it was a low budget production but still had the numbers he found fascinating. A self-proclaimed “major fan” of television history, Sittel possesses a collection of about 1,100 TV Guide publications, the oldest being from 1953. He said he was never interested in becoming a broadcast meteorologist, but he’s always enjoyed writing.
“I’ve always been one of those people that gets into the trivial side of things,” Sittel said, “who gets in there and looks for weird coincidences and patterns and rarities. So, this job is perfect for me, because I was already, just on my own, writing up for social media just random stories of like, the seventh-coldest start to September or something.”
Sittel said it’s those numbers that compose “so many stories” about our climate.
“Someone’s got to sift through the sandbox, find the numbers and figure out what’s going on, what the story is,” Sittel said. “Having a good sense of curiosity really helps.”
That curiosity has taken him a few places. Sittel said he’s visited every state except Alaska as well as most counties in the United States.
“I’m about 40 counties shy of visiting every county in the lower 48,” Sittel said. “I started when I was in college.”
Sittel said he bought a blank map of all U.S. counties and began coloring in the ones he’d visited. Now he’s got counties left to visit in places like central Oregon and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. He’s visited all 105 counties in Kansas — a factoid he said he used to get the climatologist job.
“I knew this job required a good knowledge of geography,” Sittel said, “so I came in saying, ‘I’ve already been to every county in Kansas,’ and I don’t know if that helped. I also have my own weather station at home.”