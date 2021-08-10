Khae Collins said having a side business selling her own handmade candles allows her more autonomy for creativity and making people happy.
“I was looking for something that I would be able to give back to people, outside of nursing,” Collins said. “Candles put a smile on people’s faces.”
Collins, 43, said she enjoys creating “things people can take home and use for self-care.” A registered nurse for a long-term care facility based in Independence, Missouri, Collins moved from her native Kansas City to Junction City in 2015. She said she saw the need for a side business while raising her 9-year-old son, Ambriz Guerra, and candles were a good fit. She started attending the Manhattan farmer’s market, gained a large customer following and ultimately moved to Manhattan in April of this year.
Collins said her business, Pampered Senses Candles, was quite successful during the height of the pandemic last year when much of the world was closed. She said the time spent caring for patients and running her business made her stop and reassess her life.
“It made me humble about a lot of things, including providing care for patients,” Collins said. “I asked myself if I wanted to walk away from nursing. … It forced me to look at a lot of things.”
Collins figured out a balance of making and selling candles while working some weekend nursing shifts in the Kansas City area. Her son is homeschooled, and she said having a home business allows her to travel and spend more time with him while also teaching him some life skills.
“As parents, we’re not going to be there forever,” Collins said. “When I was going to shows (to sell candles), after I got home, he’d want to know how much money I made. I made a decision to incorporate some of that business into his homeschooling.”
Collins said making candles gives her son hands-on education in mathematics, chemistry and life skills like interacting with customers.
“He had a desire to go out and actually participate in running the business, because he knew he could generate income and didn’t have to ask mom for things,” Collins said.
Guerra now has his own candle line called “Man Brand Candles.” Man stands for “Masculine and Natural.” Guerra’s candles all have a small mustache affixed to the top of the wax and a wood wick.
“When you light the wood wick on fire, it makes a campfire sound,” Guerra said.
Some of Guerra’s scents include “Barbershop,” which smells similar to aftershave, and “Bad Wood,” which Guerra said “smells like the outdoors.” Collins’ candles have more scrumptious scents, including pecan pumpkin waffle and strawberry cheesecake.
“It teaches me science, and how to prepare for a job,” Guerra said. “How to make money later on...”
“... because you’re going to have to learn how to do things on your own,” Collins said.
In addition to the farmer’s market, Collins and Guerra sell their candles online through individual websites at pamperedsensescandles.com and manbrandcandles.com, respectively. They also both have Facebook pages for their brands.
Their candles are made with natural ingredients and scents. Collins said she makes a batch of six to eight candles at a time, with her son helping in all aspects of the candle-making process, from cooling wax to interacting with customers. She said it’s all important for him to know.
“I’m trying to expose him to what I can, so I know when I close my eyes I’ve taught him what I could,” Collins said. “You have to go out and learn how to deal with different people from different socioeconomic backgrounds, different cultural backgrounds.”
Collins said the pandemic solidified the importance of practicing self-care and empowered her to help others with their wellbeing.
“I think people are so used to not taking any time off for themselves, some people pick up bad habits, and I really think it’s important that we self-evaluate, not just during the pandemic but ever so often, so we’re able to live a healthy lifestyle and not be so stressed out,” Collins said.
Collins said Pampered Senses, and her son’s MAN brand of candles, help bring out the humanity in the customers they talk to.
“I like being out in the community, getting to interact and find out about people,” Collins said. “That’s what I want to teach my son – that people are still human and we still need to be empathetic to them.”