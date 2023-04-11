Seventeen-year-old Allina Dougherty loves architecture and Manhattan High School.
“It’s just a beautiful building,” Dougherty told The Mercury. “The mix of materials in the (West Campus) building is amazing. Genuinely, we have a really nice high school to attend.”
Dougherty is a junior at MHS this year and is staying busy as the member of several school clubs. Allina has an administrative position with the Robotics Club, serves as treasurer for both the Model United Nations and Key Clubs, participates in the Adjudicator satire news club, and is student body vice president for the MHS Student Council.
Additionally, Dougherty is a violinist in the school chamber orchestra, a member of the Asian Student Union, and she’s usually involved in debate and forensics but took this year off from those activities.
“Sometimes I’ll have three or four club meetings in one day,” Dougherty said. “On Fridays, I make sure I don’t have club meetings.”
Dougherty has recently received recognition for her club involvement. The MHS Robotics team nominated her to be a dean’s list semifinalist. She also will attend the First Robotics Competition later this month in Houston. The competition is internationally recognized, and features student teams from places like China and Mexico as well as the U.S.
“I’ll be going down to Houston right before prom,” Dougherty said, “so I’ll have to fly back that Friday to be back in time for prom.”
Dougherty, the youngest of three sisters, was born in Wichita and lived there for about a year before she moved with her family to Germany for four years. Her father, David Dougherty, is retired from the U.S. Air Force and now works at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan.
“My dad met my mom while he was stationed in Korea for the Air Force,” Allina said. “Then they got married and moved back to the U.S. together. Every now and then we go back to Korea as a family to visit my grandparents.”
After living in Germany, the Doughertys moved to Louisiana for less than a year before settling in the Little Apple. Dougherty said she finished her kindergarten year at Frank Bergman Elementary, and then transferred to Amanda Arnold Elementary. Allina’s mother, Chi-un Dougherty, teaches art at Amanda Arnold.
“I think it’s fun to have an art teacher as your mom,” Dougherty said. “Every now and then she needs help, and I get to do elementary school art projects sometimes.”
Chi-un Dougherty said her main goal as a parent is to open doors for her daughter, and Manhattan High School provides “a lot of opportunities” for personal growth.
“I think it helps just to be involved with a lot of school activities,” Chi-un said. “It helps her mind to grow and gives her an opportunity to serve her neighbors and community.”
Chi-un Dougherty said Manhattan-Ogden schools are great places to work and learn because of the diversity of the people attending and working there.
“I used to work in a small district, it didn’t have as many opportunities like (what is offered at MHS),” Chi-un said.
Among those opportunities is the experience of simply attending school in a building like MHS West. Allina Dougherty said there’s no other high school like MHS.
“I truly think that’s one of the most beautiful things about our high school, is you’ve got literally everybody there in the same space,” Allina said. “Sometimes you see people you’ve never seen before.”
One thing about her school building Dougherty has paid attention to is the lack of bulletin boards on the walls. She said that aesthetic choice came from a former administrator who disliked the look of bulletin boards in the hallways.
“Anytime a club wants to share an event or a fundraiser they have going on, you can find a really small conglomeration of posters stuck to one spot in the hallway,” Dougherty said. “I think that’s kind of a fun part of our school. You get to see how many different clubs and activities are going on at once. The hallways are sometimes lined with interesting posters.”
Dougherty said she is fascinated by the role architecture plays in peoples’ lives.
“My goal is to research architecture,” Dougherty said. “How people inhabit buildings, it’s one of the most exciting concepts to me. The idea that you can form somebody’s life through the buildings that surround them.”
Dougherty’s current plan is to get her architecture degree after high school, practice in the field for a couple of years, then go back to school for a doctoral degree. She said she’s certainly felt peer pressured into joining a certain club or participating in some activities, but throughout her high school career she’s learned to recognize her limits and not overextend herself.
“I think one of the biggest things that’s really helped me process and internalize information is, no one can tell you what your boundaries are,” Dougherty said. “They have to be something you work through, and you have to give yourself time to work through it.”