Janet Hanson does not consider herself an engineer.
She said she had a few questions when she learned she was nominated for Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year through the local Tri-Valley Chapter of the Kansas Society of Professional Engineers.
“I queried them a little bit as to why me,” Hanson said.
Hanson, a gifted teacher at Manhattan High School, leads the First Robotics program. During the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting June 2, she learned she won the statewide award for her work with students in that club. She will receive her award during the annual KSPE conference in Manhattan June 23-25.
She said she was “bequeathed” the robotics team when she arrived at MHS five years ago.
“The club was only a year old when I started at MHS,” Hanson said. “I had a giant to-do list, and I’ve been working really hard to keep up with the kids.”
Students in the First Robotics club are tasked with a six-week challenge to build a robot “from scratch” that solves a series of scientific problems. Through her experience building devices out of Legos with students at Amanda Arnold Elementary, Hanson said she knows a little bit about the engineering process.
“One of the great things, I think, about maybe having a sponsor that might not know all the physics behind (a project) is you have to figure it out yourself,” Hanson said. “I think I bring my skills of communication and fearlessness into the sciences.”
Hanson, 55, is in her eighth year with USD 383, but she said her education career “has spanned a lifetime.”
“I think I have taught almost every single thing,” Hanson said.
A 1988 graduate of Kansas State University, Hanson taught in Kansas for six years before moving to North Carolina to teach part-time at a community college. She then worked as an adjunct professor at North Carolina State University before she said “life brought me back” to Manhattan. In one way or another, she said she has taught for 34 years.
“I’ve known since I was 17 that I would be a teacher of one kind or another,” Hanson said. “I had some really good role models growing up.”
Hanson said the First Robotics program gives high schoolers an opportunity to explore hands-on projects, and over the past five years she’s seen more students whom she believes “will become inventors, innovators and engineers” later in life.
“The kids are finding real excitement in our career and technical education (CTE) courses,” Hanson said. “Because of robotics, it’s got kids taking wood shop, welding, (computer aided drafting) … I know our program is bolstering more hands-on tech programs at MHS.”
Bill Heatherman, a stormwater compliance engineer for the Manhattan city government, nominated Hanson for the state award and was present with her during the board meeting. He said he was “really impressed” by how enthusiastic students in the robotics program are, and when discussions began in the Tri-Valley chapter about teachers to nominate for this year’s award, “she immediately came to mind.”
“I’m a civil engineer, so I don’t really do the robotics part,” Heatherman said. “The design and thinking process is somewhat universal though; it’s neat to see kids learning that trial and error, all of those skills.”
The Tri-Valley KSPE chapter includes Riley, Pottawatomie and surrounding counties. Heatherman said the more hands-on opportunities that exist for “kids who like to build things,” the better. He said one thing he learned about Hanson after he nominated her for the award is that her background is not in science, but in humanities.
“She started working with technology with students early in her career,” Heatherman said. “She’s a good translator between the technical side and student success.”
Hanson also leads a small class of select seniors called “University Level Research Mentorship.” Modeled after a collegiate program, the class develops students’ academic research skills in a lab setting and gives them a project to tackle with the assistance of a community mentor. Hanson said it’s an “autonomous experience” and allows students some freedom “to go explore something that’s really important” to their future after high school.
“The first year of the class was hardcore science research,” Hanson said. “Most of our researchers were in environmental, biological, physical sciences.”
Hanson said there were only two seniors in the 2020-21 class. She said looking back at how the pandemic affected the high school and the way students conduct research, she was glad she was able to focus her attention on just two students.
“They could work with their mentors in a more personal way, and pour more effort into their project,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the research class, with help from contacts at K-State and within the Manhattan community, holds “a lot of stock” in peer-reviewed academic materials and teaches kids how to make sense of statistical data.
“Googling something isn’t going to get you what you need,” Hanson said. “The best research hopes to do … is add something to a body of work that already exists.”
Through her own experience learning and teaching a mix of subjects, Hanson said it’s good to be malleable.
“The world is changing at such a rate, that if you’re not willing to soften yourself, I think you’re going to miss opportunities to explore something that might be under the surface that you didn’t even know you had a knack or gift for,” Hanson said. “There are so many different ways to understand who you are as a person.”
Hanson said she has three rules for students that enter her gifted class as sophomores: they must learn something new, they must find a way to attach themselves to something bigger, and then they must “get really good at something.”
“Whether it’s computer programming or baking a cake or juggling – whatever that is, I want them to get really, really good at something,” Hanson said. “If I remain locked in my own ‘tunnel vision’ way of thinking about something, if I allow nothing in … I am not going to be the person that I know I can be.”