Mac Phrommany said the “universe conspired in my favor” when he got his dream teaching job.
Phrommany (pronounced PRO-muh-knee) is the head debate and forensics coach at Manhattan High School, a position he’s held since 2018. Born in Iowa, raised in Olathe and of Laotian descent, Phrommany said he was tenacious for several years in his goal of getting a job with the MHS program.
A K-State graduate with a degree in secondary education, Phrommany, 27, also advises the MHS Asian Student Union, the MHS Interact Club (which is the high-school offshoot of the Konza Rotary Club) and is an active Rotarian. He’s also an avid skateboarder and car enthusiast.
Phrommany said being tenacious with what he wanted in life “wasn’t always second nature,” and that debate and forensics in high school helped him realize how he could help himself.
“It can show people how they can change themselves,” Phrommany said. “It can show people how they can change the world. Even if you don’t feel like you are ‘that kind of person,’ you can become that person.”
MHS Debate recently won first place in a tournament at USD 345 Seaman in Topeka, marking the team’s second tourney win in a row. Prior to that, the team placed first overall at a tournament in Emporia. There are 82 students in the debate program, and Phrommany said he gets a lot of students who do not feel they are worthy of championship-level success.
“I start off every school year by saying that, if you want to be state champion, I can make you into a state champion, you just need to choose to become a state champion,” Phrommany said. “They’ve got that power.”
MHS senior Eszter Chikan said she “constantly” communicates with Phrommany as president of the Interact Club. She said she wasn’t great at public speaking when she started in forensics, which is competitive speaking and acting, and her fear of speaking “kept me from wanting to be a leader in anything.”
“As my forensics coach, Mr. Phrommany helped me realize that my words don’t have to be the most eloquent to spread a message,” Chikan said, “but the content of the message is most important.”
The MHS debate and forensics team has had four coaches over the past seven years. Manhattan High’s first head debate and forensics coach, Roger Brannan, is in the Kansas Speech Communication Association Hall of Fame and ran the program for about 40 years. Phrommany said he is proud to call Brannan his mentor. He said previous coach Shawn Rafferty also was “incredibly successful” at the state and national level.
Chikan said Phrommany has “a way of speaking that compels students to listen.”
“His enthusiasm for what he’s teaching, and the things he cares about, is contagious,” Chikan said. “He makes a constant effort to develop a relationship with each of his students, and he actually cares about what is going on in their life. He’s positive even when he says he’s having a bad day.”
Chikan said Phrommany also taught her a lot about perseverance and community involvement. As sponsor of the Interact Club, she said Phrommany helped facilitate the planting of 100 trees in the Northeast Community Park last year. On Sept. 12, club members replanted 11 oak trees that had died and watered all 100 trees in the park. She said he also supported the club’s initiative to install cabinets containing free feminine hygiene products throughout the high school.
“He has an amazing work ethic,” Chikan said. “I learned that if you’re willing to put in the work, it will eventually pay off.”
Phrommany said it’s important for children to understand that “they can be what they choose to become.”
“It’s better to believe that you can, and risk not being that, than it is to know or feel like you can’t and never give it a shot,” Phrommany said.