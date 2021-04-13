When Richard Berndt volunteered at a Habitat for Humanity site for the first time, the team built a house in a weekend.
Berndt was a teenager and realized construction could be both a career opportunity and a way to do good.
“I’m learning something I can make a living doing, and I can help people,” he said. “I’m making people happy. I took that pile of lumber and made a home.”
Berndt, a member of the construction technology faculty at Manhattan Area Technical College, has been volunteering for Habitat for more than 30 years and has gotten employees and students involved as well. Berndt has stuck with the organization because using his skills to help people is rewarding.
“You’re giving them the opportunity that shows them the trade, and it also helps them have that great feeling of building something for somebody to live in,” he said.
Berndt, 52, owned a construction company in Lawrence for many years and taught at Washburn University before he got a job at MATC, and he’s lived in Manhattan for around three years.
He said transitioning into teaching was seamless because sometimes new employees need additional training when they’re first starting out.
As he’s moved around to new towns and new jobs, Berndt has always brought employees and then students to help with Habitat builds. For students, it’s a chance to learn on the job.
“We’re not going to build a house in a weekend, but it’s great for us because it gives hands-on instruction,” he said.
For people learning about construction, Berndt said, getting the hands-on experience is crucial.
It gives them a chance to follow through all the steps of a project, meet the homeowners and work with a team.
“We can build a wall in our shop, we can build a roof in our shop,” Berndt said, “but to actually go out to a job site, stand up that wall, and read that blueprint, it empowers them to say, ‘I can do this for real.’ It’s really a confidence builder for my students.”
On a deeper level, it teaches the students the importance of bettering their communities, he said. It gives them a chance to get to know the place and its people.
“They go back to their communities and think ‘I’d like to help,’” he said.
Josh Brewer, executive director of Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity, said Berndt recognizes how struggling to find housing is connected to other issues.
“He understands that our housing challenges and economic challenges are one and the same,” Brewer said.
He said Berndt is good at building bridges between people and that skill is important in tackling big problems in the community and making change.
“People who work across factions are essential to doing that work,” Brewer said.
Berndt’s passion for education also comes across to others, Brewer said.
“He sees people as having potential,” he said. “He’s someone who is inherently hopeful.”
Berndt said he wants his students to see people who are struggling, know they can help and keep that attitude as they continue in their careers.
“I know I’m creating students who are going to be masters of this trade, work in our community and make it a better place,” he said.