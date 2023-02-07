02072023-mer-new-angelachapes-1
Manhattan native Angela Chapes is an autism and mental health advocate, while dealing with her own autism diagnosis, which she discovered in her twenties. “Anybody can be an advocate for themselves,” Chapes, 40, said. “For me, advocating for myself means always asking questions. … that’s how you get better, that’s how you know you’re growing. Always ask questions.”

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Angela Chapes said when she began writing for Autism Parenting Magazine a couple of years ago, she wanted to share her experiences with others to make the world better for people who live with disabilities.

“Nothing should stop them,” Chapes said. “If you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

