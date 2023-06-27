06272023-mer-new-alecfehr-1

Alec Fehr, right, poses with Stella Talbot after helping her harvest her first turkey at 9 years old. Stella was accompanied by her dad, Brent Talbot, on the hunting trip to Kansas.

 Courtesy photo

Similar to many college students, Alec Fehr, 24, Manhattan, didn’t yet have a future planned following graduation. Fehr attended Kansas State University for a wildlife and outdoor enterprise degree, but Fehr’s eyes didn’t open until his internship at a hunting industry in Texas. Once the vision formed, a new dream became a reality in February of 2021.

A hobby became his life, and he grew a client base by networking through his internship and through a traditional word-of-mouth approach. Two years, 614 Facebook followers and about 20 clients later, Heartland Hunts earned itself a reputation in Kansas and around the southern United States.

