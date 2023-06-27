Similar to many college students, Alec Fehr, 24, Manhattan, didn’t yet have a future planned following graduation. Fehr attended Kansas State University for a wildlife and outdoor enterprise degree, but Fehr’s eyes didn’t open until his internship at a hunting industry in Texas. Once the vision formed, a new dream became a reality in February of 2021.
A hobby became his life, and he grew a client base by networking through his internship and through a traditional word-of-mouth approach. Two years, 614 Facebook followers and about 20 clients later, Heartland Hunts earned itself a reputation in Kansas and around the southern United States.
Brent Talbot, 45, Louisiana, heard of Heartland Hunts through a taxidermist after a turkey hunting session in Mississippi. The recommendation was trustworthy enough to send him and his then nine-year-old daughter to the Flint Hills for her first turkey hunt.
“I’ve never heard of Manhattan, Kansas, before in my life,” Talbot said. “I’ve heard of K-State but never heard of the town it’s in, and it’s such a beautiful country. When you go hunting somewhere else, it’s like a vacation because you’re taking days off, so you get the full experience of taking in all the different farmland and the scenery is just so amazing.”
Josh Newman, 40, Wichita, was on social media when he came across the Heartland Hunts profile. The information and pictures Fehr posted enticed him to give it a shot.
“I was just scrolling through Facebook one day and came across his page,” Newman said. “I had never been turkey hunting before so I thought we’d give it a try.”
There’s a stigma against hunting among individuals who don’t like the thought of killing animals and supporters of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization. Fehr attempted to dispute the claims by offering a different perspective.
“It’s not even about harvesting the bird, per se: It’s more about getting someone out who may or may not have hunted and introducing them to the sport in the correct way with conservation in mind,” Fehr said. “To not pressure the animal, to not overharvest and to follow all the laws and regulations and offer a fair chase, or hunt. I’ve been able to teach kids at a young age that it’s more about respecting the land of the birds and how to be a good steward of the land.”
In a June 2 Instagram post on Fehr’s personal profile, he acknowledged that he once thought of the hunting industry as only about the harvest and the numbers. Reflecting on the past two years issued a change of mind, and now Fehr thinks the sport is more about the experiences leading up to the harvest.
“Like watching fathers with their sons and daughters harvest their first Tom together, spending time out in God’s creation, learning life lessons and skills that they would never learn in a classroom,” Fehr said in the Instagram post. “Being able to experience all of that happening right in front of me is a blessing that I will never again take for granted.”
Talbot admitted that he wanted a boy before he had a daughter. Like so many fathers, he worried that a daughter wouldn’t have the same interests as him and therefore he wouldn’t be able to enjoy all the things he liked to do with a girl. Stella Talbot, 10, proved him wrong, as his only child continuously spends time with her dad in nature.
“It’s been a blessing with her because even with deer hunting it’s only been her and I,” Brent Talbot said. “Being able to turkey hunt with her and for her to do that… It was just amazing to do that together.”
“That” meant Stella Talbot got her first turkey harvest on their father-daughter trip to Kansas. Brent Talbot killed his first Kansas turkey the afternoon they landed in Manhattan, but Stella had yet to get in a position that allowed her to succeed. Fehr gave her a word of confidence on Sunday and she achieved her first harvest.
“We had to get her out of the blind and out of her comfort zone,” Brent Talbot said. “We were crouched down so she wasn’t too comfortable, but the bird was like 10 yards away. Right at the end, Alec whispers ‘you can do it.’ Then did it and we were all high fiving; I gave her a hug down in our crouch. She was just all smiles ear to ear.”
Josh Newman and his son Eli Newman, 14, were part of the father-son duo memories Fehr reflected on. Both of them achieved their first tom harvest under Fehr’s watch as well, but Eli Newman was able to experience the “fair chase” that Fehr talked about for his second turkey.
Not having any luck on land Fehr regularly ventured on, the Newmans joined him at his Manhattan home. Once they arrived and used the restroom, Fehr turned to Josh Newman and said, “Do you trust me?” That’s when the group traveled to private property on the edge of Manhattan that Fehr rarely uses.
“Alec took my son army crawling and rolling around through tall grass and under deadfall logs to try and stay low,” Josh Newman said. “Alec realized and thought ‘oh shoot, he’s positioned for an off-hand shot’ and asked Eli in a whisper if he could get him and Eli said ‘yep’ and plugged him. He normally shoots left-handed and had to shoot right.”
The Manhattan native used his hometown knowledge to help create a memory for the 14-year-old boy. Eli Newman said he reacted “shocked,” not believing he could make an opposite-hand shot like that. His dad noted that he was “grinning ear to ear” for the rest of the day.
To complement making memories with clients, one of Fehr’s favorite things about hunting is the process of each trip. The most enjoyable part is the peace that comes in the morning.
“What I love the most is walking through the Flint Hills and hearing birds, not even turkeys, just seeing deer walk through the woods, fish swimming while you’re walking through a creek and hearing birds chirp before anyone’s even awake,” Fehr said. Hearing the world oome up: that’s my shiver every morning. When we’re sitting under a tree and birds are chirping and turkeys are gobbling.”
Since founding Heartland Hunts, Fehr continues to work as a labor-operator at Cat Cans Portable Services of Manhattan. He’s also a traveling hunting guide in Canada and Texas during the fall and winter. Fehr hinted that he might start another small business in the “near future,” and bought a house in Manhattan this past month.