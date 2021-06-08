Although running isn’t the most important thing in Pat Melgares’ life, it certainly plays a prominant role.
The four-time All-America runner competed in college from 1985 to 1989 at Adams State University, a Division II college in Alamosa, Colorado. His wife, Susan, ran at Emporia State University and is currently the cross-country coach at Manhattan High. Their three children are collegiate runners: one at Kansas State University and the others at the University of Kansas.
Running is intertwined with many aspects of Pat’s life. It’s a spiritual experience for him.
“I think there’s a tendency to think that Susan and I, because we were runners, that we kinda pushed our kids into running,” Pat said. “But they all came into it on their own. They all felt the connection to running and how it makes you feel and how you can ... improve yourself. And I think that running was the opportunity, was the avenue to say, ‘This is something that I can be good at, but how can I serve the Lord? How can I serve others? How can I serve my school? How can I serve my community by being as good as I can be in this endeavor?’ Again, I think those are lessons for life. It just so happens that the vehicle that we’ve used in our family, and lots of others do this too, has been running.”
The public information officer for K-State Research and Extension said he grew up playing every sport in southern Colorado, but running was what he excelled at.
“And when it came to college, it seemed like running was the root that I would be able to go with,” he said.
Pat, 54, stayed in his native Alamosa and ran at Adams State University in cross country and track. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from Adams State. He worked as editor and sports editor of the Valley Courier newspaper in Alamosa. He then took a job as a public information director at Adams State before he applied for a job that brought him to K-State. The family has been in Kansas since 1998.
“Manhattan’s been a great community for our family,” he said. “This has been a great place to live, and we’ve enjoyed Manhattan tremendously. Lots of opportunities for our kids. Alamosa is a good place to grow up, but you don’t get the exposure to, the cultural exposure that you get in Manhattan, Kansas.”
Most recently, Pat, a first-time author, won an award for a book he wrote about running coach Dr. Joe I. Vigil called “Chasing Excellence.” The Independent Book Publishers Association named it the best biography of 2020 and recognized Pat last month during a virtual ceremony.
“So I was watching it on my computer, and they were in our category, and that book pops up, and I’m like, ‘Gold!’ I put my arms up, and I just had this crazy reaction,” Pat said.
He felt a deep connection with Vigil, fondly called “Coach” by his athletes, while running at Adams State. In fact, he grew up about four blocks from the coach’s childhood home in Alamosa.
“Literally, walked the same streets, rode bicycles on the same streets, played football in the streets, just the kinds of the things that he did as a kid, we did the same exact things as a kid,” Pat said.
It’s not just coaching that has defined Vigil’s life as it’s the strength he’s shown while overcoming adversity while helping others, Pat said. These qualities are what inspired him to write the book about the 91-year-old, who resides in southern Arizona and continues to pursue his passion for coaching.
“One of the things I tell people all the time is, ‘It’s a grave mistake to think of this as a sports biography or a running biography or a track and field biography,’” he said. “It’s a story about human resilience as much as anything.”
Pat’s daughter Cara, a senior at K-State, encouraged him to write the book about Vigil following a 2018 commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Alamosa and Adams State University hosting the U.S. Olympic marathon trials. During the event, athletes talked about how Vigil had all these stories to tell and someone should write a book about it.
Susan, Pat’s wife, called him a natural writer.
“I felt it’s almost like a runner when they run the Boston Marathon. It’s like, ‘Yes, this is the thing you should be doing,’” she said. “I’m so excited for him that he had taken that leap and made this really happen.”
Because of Pat’s background in journalism, English and personal ties to Vigil, he felt compelled.
“We’re a very faith-filled family, so I prayed on it and I was like, ‘(Cara’s) absolutely right,’” Pat said. “If I don’t give it a try, I’m just going to kick myself. And one of the qualities that I think Coach Vigil helped me form as a young man, a young 20-year-old man was to try things, even though they’re hard.”
So Pat began writing and interviewing people for the book in the winter of 2018-19 into the summer of 2019. He wrote in his recliner late at night.
“It’s not unusual to see him working on something in the evening, but really to have that end goal of such a cool prize at the end, such cool finish line, I think that’s so exciting,” Susan said.
Pat said he has a second running book in the works, which will likely come out in the next couple years. He is signing his current book at the U.S. Olympic Trials later this month in Eugene, Oregon.