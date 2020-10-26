If if you have bought a sticker or t-shirt from ACME, Taylor Carr, creative director for the store, has likely designed it.
However, that’s not the extent of Carr’s artistic talents.
Her latest art installation is directly behind V Restaurant, in the alley between Poyntz Avenue and Houston Street, across the street from The Chef Cafe.
It’s a colorful and striking mural honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice, who died Sept. 18.
“For me personally, the subject matter was really awesome. I’m so excited that this is the person I got to paint,” Carr said.
Carr worked with Jessica Preston Kerr and other local women worked over the weekend of Oct. 17 to create the mural to commemorate Ginsburg.
“She was just this powerful woman and then all this change that she brought in was so positive,” Carr said.
Kerr is a community organizing and education chair with Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ) and friend of Carr.
The two were at a bonfire when the idea for the mural struck them. People were brainstorming about how to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Carr offered to help with her artistic talents.
“It was just right place, right time,” Carr said.
The two women joined force with MAPJ and the public art group Incite MHK and MAPJ to design the mural. Carr said she was nervous at first.
“It was funny because me and Jess were like, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’” Carr said. “And the level of experience was so lacking that we literally googled, ‘How do you paint a mural?’”
It was important for Kerr and Carr to include the community in the creation of the mural. Manhattan High School students and others came to help Oct. 16. Carr estimated around a dozen to 20 volunteers helped with the project.
Carr and Kerr began the project Oct. 15 by taping and getting the mural ready. They had to stand on a lift to paint the project at times. The mural is painted with pops of oranges, browns, yellows and some pinks. The group used exterior paint.
The group finished the mural late Oct. 17 and cleaned up Oct. 18.
Carr said she would not complete any other murals in the future without Kerr. She said Kerr helped keep her calm, cool and collected during the RBG mural process.
“I’m the mural mom,” Kerr said.
Moving forward, the pair hopes this mural inspires others.
“We’re like in a moment of (COVID-19), in a moment of like economic and political and social strife, that we are the ones to step up,” Kerr said.
“There’s change to be made, and it needs to come from our community,” Carr continued.
Originally from Lenexa, Carr, 28, began designing in high school. Although Carr does not have formal training in design, she acquired a bachelor’s degree in business in 2015 from Kansas State University.
The influence of art comes from her family. Carr’s grandfather drew advertisements for The Kansas City Star newspaper many years ago.
Carr said she and her sister both got the artistic gene from him.
Her first job as a designer was an accident. She was working at Varsity Donuts as a decorator and offered to help with a t-shirt design project. Carr said it was an organic process joining ACME in her current position.
“And they were like, ‘I don’t know what just happened, but can you do it again? Let’s just do another one,’” Carr said.
Carr and Kerr aren’t just mural designers together; they have been friends for about seven years.
Carr and Kerr met when Carr worked at Varsity Donuts.
“I always came in as a disaster as a new mom who had just moved to the city, moved to Manhattan,” Kerr said. “Would bring my kids there.”
Carr called them the “Patagonia family,” because Kerr always had her family dressed in Patagonia jackets.
The duo has been friends ever since. Kerr said her personality matches well with Carr. She said they’re both “so extra,” or dramatic.
The coronavirus pandemic strengthened their friendship as they checked on each other and took drives together.
“We were like the two people we would hang out with,” Carr said.
They even explored bridges across the region during the summer.
“We got really into bridges over the pandemic,” Kerr said. The duo found a website and visited the longest bridge in Kansas, which is in Randolph.
“We get excited about dumb things,” Carr said, laughing.