Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Near record low temperatures. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Near record low temperatures. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.