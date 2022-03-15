Katie Jordan and Laura Constance say their morning commute is a simple walk from their bedroom to their shared home office.
“It houses four computer monitors that are all getting used,” Jordan said.
The couple, who’ve been together since 2010 and married since 2014, both work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Manhattan. Jordan is a wheat genomics data analyst, and Constance is a veterinarian who just completed her second doctorate program at K-State — one in veterinary medicine and another in veterinary physiology. Constance said their work-from-home arrangement is, well, working, but there are occasional clashes of schedule.
“Sometimes there’s meetings going on at the same time, and we’re like, ‘Who’s going to be in the office and who’s going to have to go downstairs?’” Constance said. “We mostly make it work.”
Jordan, 43, said she has an office on the K-State campus as well as plants in the campus greenhouse to escape to if needed. Both originally from North Carolina, Constance, 33, said she met Jordan while they were at North Carolina State University. Jordan worked for a fruit fly genetics laboratory on campus, and Constance had just finished her undergraduate studies and was starting a master’s degree program in the same department.
“I don’t really know how it happened,” Jordan said, “because she worked with my friend, and next thing I know she’s asking me out, which freaked me out.”
“And I’m like, 10 years younger than her,” Constance said.
“I still don’t understand it,” Jordan said in jest.
Jordan and Constance had both dated men previously, and it was Constance who made the first move. Jordan said that was weird to her at first, but as their relationship grew so did her comfort zone.
“Visibility (of LGBTQ+ couples) is better, and marriage equality is better,” Jordan said.
Jordan and Constance were married in Hawaii in 2014, just a year before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional — therefore making same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. In 2016, Jordan and Constance joined the Flint Hills Human Rights Project to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the region.
“I think that was important for us as a couple to go through,” Jordan said, “because, you know, you’re fighting for your right to be who you are.”
Constance said she thinks that’s something her partner is most proud of.
“It was a lot of talking to people and realizing that you can’t connect with people by throwing numbers at them,” Constance said. “You have to connect with them emotionally. I think Katie did a really great job of connecting with lots of local officials and the community on why this is important. I’m proud of her.”
“That was harder than getting a doctorate,” said Jordan, who has a doctorate in genetics from North Carolina State in addition to an MBA from K-State.
One of the accomplishments of the Flint Hills Human Rights Project was pushing for the Manhattan city government to re-establish an anti-discrimination ordinance in Manhattan in 2016. The updated ordinance, which remains in place, includes protections for LGBTQ+ people in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations within the city.
“It was a lot of hard work. I mean it took a year and a half,” Jordan said, “but (the ordinance) unanimously passed. It’s still in effect, and I think that’s cool.”
Constance said she’s noticing a younger generation moving up in the world that doesn’t care so much about a person’s sexual orientation. While Jordan said she hasn’t really experienced any obvious or direct discrimination, Constance said she’s felt it indirectly.
“There were people at vet school who would never identify themselves but said that they would never talk to me again because I was with a woman,” Constance said. “They told other people that, who then told me that.”
Constance said their experience as a couple was “almost harder” in North Carolina.
“There were people who knew us as dating men previously,” Constance said. “Then it was like, when they found out we were dating, it was like, ‘Oh.’”
The couple said they’ve grown to love living in Manhattan.
“It’s amazing the friendships we’ve made here,” Jordan said. “Many, many wonderful friendships, based on the simple fact that we’re all open-minded.”
The two don’t live alone — they have two dogs, a cat, and a lizard to share their home with. In their spare time, they are amateur winemakers.
“We made all the wine for our wedding,” Jordan said. “We still do it for fun.”
Constance said they’re growing about 30 vines of grapes in their backyard, which often end up feeding the local wildlife. At the beginning of the pandemic, they bought 80 pounds of peaches and made about 10 gallons of wine from it. Jordan’s and Constance’s wine isn’t commercially available, but they said they’ve taken some inspiration from the owners of Prairie Fire Winery in Paxico for trying new winemaking methods and flavors.
“Both of our grandfathers actually made wine, and made it very poorly,” Constance said.
“My grandfather planted like, 5 acres (of grapes) in North Carolina,” Jordan said. “People thought he was crazy.”
Jordan said it’s an activity that helps her understand the agricultural side of her job, plus it’s a fun stress-relieving hobby the couple can enjoy together.
“It’s fun,” Jordan said. “It’s chemistry.”