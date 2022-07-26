A Manhattan couple has gone the distance together and will compete against athletes from around the globe this fall.
Michael and Carol White, who compete in triathlons together, recently both qualified for the Ironman World Championship in Utah in October. They’ll compete in the half Ironman event, which involves a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
The couple spends time together doing a variety of outdoor activities and training to bike, run and swim against Olympic-level athletes.
“I don’t think we’re ever bored now,” Carol said.
After 30 years in Salina, they moved to Manhattan in 2018 after they were both retired. The couple met as children when they were growing up near each other in Scandia in north Kansas. Their houses were near each other on the edge of town, and Michael worked for Carol’s father on his farm.
Michael, 67, said he asked Carol, 65, on a date several times, but she always said no, until one night he was on the phone with her father, who put Carol on the phone.
“I went through my rigamarole,” Michael said.
After more prompting from her father, Carol finally agreed to a date. Even in those early days, they did a lot of outdoor activities like fishing. The couple has been married for 44 years.
They continued their love of the outdoors while Michael was in college in Arizona. They would visit the Grand Canyon to hike, and Carol went on Michael’s research trips to the desert.
The couple has hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, participated in Bike Across Kansas and have hiked 25 14ers, or mountains with an elevation of at least 14,000 feet. They’ve also biked across seven states, most recently riding 160 miles across Indiana in one day.
The couple also enjoys live theater, and when traveling for a race they often will compete in the morning and then go to a show at night.
Michael began competing in triathlons in 1993, but Carol didn’t get involved until a few years ago after she retired. He always ran to stay in shape but took up biking after a running injury. He sustained another injury while biking and started swimming. Because he was already active in all three areas, he decided to try triathlons.
Carol had always gone to races to support her husband but started training as a way to spend time in retirement.
“He had to teach me to swim, then he had to teach me to swim in a lake,” she said.
Carol had always been athletic, she said, having participated in volleyball, basketball and track when she was younger, and with the help of Michael, who she called her “coach,” she has become competitive in the races as well.
“He had me ready,” Carol said.
When training for a race, Michael said going long distances to practice endurance is key, and he believes in doing all three activities every day.
“We’re triathletes,” Michael said. “We’re not bikers, runners and swimmers.”
The Whites also try to train in the same conditions they are going to be racing in. The Ironman qualifying race was in Lubbock, Texas, in the 90s and above, but the couple had been doing things like biking uphill in those kinds of temperatures during their training for the race.
“We tried to work out in the afternoon, so we were working out in 100 degrees so I think we were acclimated to it,” Michael said.
The couple practices their transition from one event to the next in their backyard and shares the results of the “Transition Awards” on Carol’s Facebook. Michael said they often have some of the fastest transition times in competition, which can make a big difference in final placement.
Both have also had to learn about how to stay properly hydrated and nourished on the course during a race.
“You need a lot racing for 6 to 7 hours,” Michael said.
Carol had always attended races when Michael was competing on his own, but now the events are an opportunity for them both to support each other. She said the men’s races often finish before the women’s do, and Michael is usually waiting for Carol at the finish line cheering her on.
“I get this great big whistle,” Carol said. “I can hear him.”