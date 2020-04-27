Jeanette Bosch still remembers growing up in the 1960s Dresden, Kansas — a town that, with a not-much-smaller population of 41 today, was tiny even by Kansas’s standards.
In the sparsely populated northwestern section of the state, information about the outside world only came from what the national news decided to carry, and as the Apollo mission ramped up, Bosch, 57, said she was limited on what she could learn about the moon landing program.
She does, however, remember getting a single TV channel out of Wichita and watching Kansas broadcasting legend Tom Leahy regularly don a space suit to host “Major Astro,” an afternoon children’s show on KARD-TV set inside a space capsule.
Both the Apollo program and “Major Astro” would become some of Bosch’s earliest memories of her fascination with the skies that stretched over her — a fascination that would become a career in space education and promotion.
Bosch, the fifth-grade teacher at Manhattan Catholic Schools, is in her first year back to teaching full time. She’d originally wanted to be a coach, but with a teacher mother, teaching came naturally. After a K-State degree in physical education with a minor in chemistry, she worked at Manhattan Catholic Schools for a few years in the mid-80s before moving to Wichita.
Now she’s back in town with her husband Daniel, whose parents still live here. Bosch coaches volleyball and track at the school, and she and Daniel still square dance with the local Lone Wranglers club, which was Daniel’s group when they first met.
“It’s nice to be back in a smaller community,” she said.
But in those 30 years away, Bosch built a reputation as an expert on space education, using her passion and connections to not only encourage children to learn about science, but to reach for the stars. As a teacher, Bosch put her students on calls and gave them the opportunity to chat with lead engineers and scientists on missions like the Curiosity rover on Mars and the Cassini probe to Saturn.
In Wichita, after annual field trips to the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Bosch was invited to help put together educational materials on the conservation program for a rocket engine that the space center was helping to restore, a rebuilt version of the F-1 Saturn V rocket engine that took humans to to the moon in the Apollo missions.
Deep sea divers had recovered original parts, including several pieces from the Apollo 11 mission, after 40 years at the bottom of the ocean, and the Cosmosphere would use its expertise to reassemble an original-parts representation of what the engines looked like. Buzz Aldrin himself would come to Hutchinson, and Bosch recalls the moon walker saying he never thought he’d see those parts of his ship ever again.
“These were the parts that put Apollo into the air, and here I was standing next to them,” Bosch said.
Bosch said that teaching science using space is about helping students apply basic science and physics concepts, like momentum, to their lives with literally out-of-this world examples. That could be as simple as helping students understand why Mars looks red.
“I realized the kids were struggling with earth science and getting into it,” she said. “So I said, maybe you don’t want to learn about rocks, but what about the rocks on Mars? You could immediately see them sit up in their chairs, because they were interested in something beyond the rocks on earth.”
Over the years, Bosch said student interest in space has rocketed up and down. It especially went down after NASA cancelled the space shuttle program in 2011.
But sporadic events, like Curiosity’s landing on Mars and Cassini’s crash into Saturn, over the past decade have maintained some students’ attention, and after NASA announced the resumption of manned spaceflights from the U.S. in May, she anticipates student interest will skyrocket.
“I want them to go out and work for NASA and the private companies,” she said. “The big thing is that I want them to think outside of the box. I know a lot of times with education, the thinking is that we need to have them do worksheets and their homework — that’s not having them think creatively anymore. I want the kids to be able to think on their feet, think outside the box and solve these problems.
“So hopefully, we have a student in school now who will help put the first person on Mars, or maybe even the first person in interstellar travel,” she continued. “In other words, make those sci-fi films come true.”
Bosch also teaches fourth grade science for Manhattan Catholic Schools, and fourth grade teacher Andrea Feldkamp said Bosch is a hands-on teacher who loves teaching with experiments.
“Our students are curious, and Mrs. Bosch takes their natural curiosity and feeds them with information to help their knowledge base grow,” Feldkamp said. “Students see that science is messy, and the answers are not always there. Students learn that in order to find the answer, work is required. They have discovered that the best learning happens in partnership with others. Students understand that mistakes are necessary, and can lead to the best learned experiences.”
While in Wichita, Bosch attended a space camp for teachers and was given a 25-foot-by-25-foot map of Mars to use in her lessons. She had to leave that map with her old school when she moved to Manhattan, but she was determined to get another, and she applied for a Buzz Aldrin SpaceShare Foundation grant to buy a map and travel around northwest Kansas. The foundation approved the plan, and Bosch and her niece Sarah Lamm gave nine presentations over five days about Curiosity.
Lamm, a recent K-State alumna and graduate student at Northern Arizona State University, is a space expert in her own right, having interned at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and worked on the Curiosity rover. During the duo’s presentations, Lamm talked about the rover while Bosch talked about the rocket science. They already have at least one session lined up this summer, once the COVID-19 situation eases.
“Hopefully, when we went out to these rural areas, we gave kids this idea, that space is fun,” she said. “It’s there for anyone who wants to work in the space industry. Even someone from a rural area can be a good scientist, graphic designer, publicist, etc. There’s a lot of jobs out there.”