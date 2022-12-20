Bob Stamey walked into a warm welcome at Flight Crew Coffee on Poyntz Avenue Dec. 2.
The coffee shop held a small party to celebrate the longtime Manhattanite’s 75th birthday. He’s a regular and is friends with the owner.
“I’ve been in Manhattan since kindergarten,” Stamey said. “Each year, it’s a little different, and it’s kind of cool when you think back on it. Even this building right here (the Flight Crew Coffee building), it’s been several things over the years.”
Born in Missouri, Stamey is the oldest of three children. He said the “soul” of the Little Apple “feels the same” to him as it did when his family moved to town in 1955.
“There’s been a lot of changes, but then at the same time, there’s not been a lot of changes,” Stamey said. “Things change, but it’s still all the same town.”
A retiree for the past several years, Stamey said he’s “done several different kinds of things,” from working at Kansas State University in various capacities to serving as a business advisor for certified public accountants. Before his retirement, he worked as an operational consultant for Riley County and state emergency management agencies.
“Things just kind of popped up,” Stamey said. “I never went and said, ‘Hey, I want to do that.’ I would just fall into something.”
Nowadays, Stamey spends part of his time working as a staffer at K-State football games. He said he is also a “full-time grandpa” with three grandchildren living in Manhattan. During The Mercury’s interview with Stamey, the birthday guest was greeted by several friends, including Karla Hagemeister, Flint Hills Breadbasket executive director and USD 383 school board member.
“Bob was in my cycling class, back when I taught cycling (a few years ago),” Hagemeister said. “Well, we might’ve met on a run. We either ran together first or cycled together, but he was in my cycling class (at what is now Genesis Health), and we got to know each other there.”
“I remember our first run,” Stamey said. “We ran 20 miles.”
Hagemeister mentioned how Stamey talked about his house during their run. Stamey has lived in the limestone home at 608 Houston Street, adjacent to the Manhattan Public Library, since he moved in with his wife, Mary, more than four decades ago.
“It was one of the first houses in Manhattan with that kind of stonework,” Stamey said about his home, which was built in 1895. “The history of several of those houses (on that block) date back to the origins of Manhattan. I’ve heard that Houston Street was one of the first in town that wasn’t just dirt.”
The home belonged to Mary Stamey’s family after they moved from a home at the bottom of what is now Tuttle Creek Lake. The lake began filling in 1962 after the completion of the dam, which in turn flooded the communities of Randolph, Cleburne, Stockdale and Garrison Cross. Stamey said after Mary’s parents died, they inherited the house — and all its needed repairs.
“I said, ‘Okay, we’ll live in it, but we want air conditioning,’” Stamey said. “So, we got it fixed up, and it’s a nice house.”
Bob and Mary Stamey, a retired elementary principal for USD 383, have been married since 1970. They have three adult sons, two of whom came to his birthday party. He said Manhattan has grown in his many years living here, mostly due to K-State.
“The university brings in people that otherwise wouldn’t come in, and they’re glad to be here,” Stamey said. “Having students come in each year … people may grumble about it a bit, but really what they mean is, ‘Okay, it’s going to be busy, but this is what we do.’”
Stamey said he’s amazed at the level of knowledge and enthusiasm college students possess today.
“I just think, ‘Wow,’” Stamey said. “They talk on things that I certainly didn’t know about in college. When I was in college, it was just, ‘Get through it, get it all down,’ and now I hear students actually wanting to move things and create things, and have fun too.”
Stamey’s four-year-old grandson, Zachary Stamey, came from his home in Kansas City to visit his grandfather on his 75th birthday.
“We like to hang out,” Zachary said. “We like to sleep in my bed and watch my iPad.”
Zachary’s birthday is Jan. 12. He said his favorite thing is to play games with his grandpa.
“He always chases me around,” Zachary said.
“Well, but then you turn around and chase me,” Stamey said.