Retiring USD 383 band teacher Scott Freeby said all his life experiences reinforced his decision to teach music.

The Manhattan native, 59, is retiring at the end of the school year in May after 36 years as a music educator, including the last 32 at both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. Freeby said retirement will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Diane, and their soon-to-be seven grandchildren in Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you