Retiring USD 383 band teacher Scott Freeby said all his life experiences reinforced his decision to teach music.
The Manhattan native, 59, is retiring at the end of the school year in May after 36 years as a music educator, including the last 32 at both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. Freeby said retirement will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Diane, and their soon-to-be seven grandchildren in Idaho.
“Now that I won’t be constantly employed, we’ll have some more time to visit them,” Freeby said.
After completing school in USD 383, Freeby attended K-State and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1985, then went to work teaching. He spent time in USD 343 Perry-Lecompton and USD 487 Herington before returning to K-State to complete a master’s degree.
As he was working on his master’s in music education, Freeby said the Manhattan-Ogden school district hired him. He left his master’s program early to accept the position in 1991, but he later completed his degree. He’s been teaching music in his hometown ever since.
“My oldest students are 57 years old now,” Freeby said. “I started teaching when I was 21 in Herington.”
Freeby told The Mercury about one student early in his career, when he was teaching grades 5-12 in Herington, who questioned his age.
“She asked, ‘How old are you?’” Freeby said. “I told her, and she said, ‘I have a brother who’s older than you and I don’t listen to him.’ So, I shot back with, ‘Yes, but your brother is not in charge of your grade.’”
Freeby credits his interest and success as a music educator with having great music instructors throughout all grades of schooling. He said former USD 383 teachers like Larry Norvell and Bill Harshbarger “really showed me how much fun music could be.”
“I started teaching private music lessons when I was in 10th grade,” Freeby said. “I kept on teaching from 10th grade on through all four years of college. I really got started teaching music in 1979.”
Freeby said he remembers a particular day early in his time at K-State when he was trying to decide whether to become a music teacher or a professional trumpet player.
“I had my foot in both areas,” Freeby said. “I was excited about both. So, I went to my biology lab that day, and in that lab I looked at the instructions, completed my lab assignment and started to walk out. A young lady in the hallway was upset, crying a bit, and I took about two steps in the opposite direction before I stopped and asked her if she was OK.”
Freeby said the woman told him she didn’t understand the biology assignment and was worried that she would never understand it.
“I just took out my notes, sat down next to her, and for the next 30 to 40 minutes I explained everything in that bio lab that we needed to do,” Freeby said. “She got it and thanked me profusely. Then I got up and made my decision right then, ‘I’m going to be a teacher.’”
Freeby said he thought that if he had a “good enough manner” about himself to teach someone a biology packet, then perhaps he could teach other ages of students something he knew a lot about — music.
“It was definitely serendipitous that I had an opportunity to teach something I knew very little about,” Freeby said. “I was able to communicate in such a way that another person, who wasn’t as confident, was able to understand it. That propelled me to refocus on teaching, rather than professional performance.”
Freeby has performed professionally in the past as a member of the local Swingin’ K orchestra for about 15 years, as well as the Von Bolton Orchestra for about 23 years. He’s also served as a professional trumpeter at weddings.
“In my estimation, it’s all interconnected,” Freeby said. “My pro trumpet playing got me into a position where I could read music very well, which helps me when I’m reading scores in the job I hold. It all works together for the enrichment of my whole person, not just my professional side.”
In class, Freeby incorporates a lot of physical movement and positive reinforcement in his instruction. A type 1 diabetic, Freeby wears his insulin pump on his hip but it doesn’t impede his conducting.
Eisenhower 8th-grader Helen Durrett plays the oboe in Freeby’s band class. She said Freeby keeps class interesting with “lots of little jokes.”
“He talks in different accents, like he’ll do a British one sometimes,” Durrett said. “He just switches things up.”
Fellow Eisenhower 8th-grader Izabel Reynolds plays flute in Freeby’s class. She said Freeby makes learning music enjoyable, and that his animated style will be missed when he retires.
“The demonstrations he does, and the stories that he can tell us,” Reynolds said, “we’ll miss those.”
The next band concert at Eisenhower Middle School is Feb. 28, with another at Anthony Middle School on March 9. Freeby has written a piece of music for the final middle school concerts of the year, which are also the final concerts of his career. The year-end band performance for Eisenhower students is set for May 12, while the Anthony concert will be on May 16. Both performances begin at 6 p.m. at the MHS Rezac Auditorium.
The Facebook group Mr. Freeby’s Retirement 2023 is being used as a hub for organizing the May concerts and a celebration of his career, as well as for sharing memories from Freeby’s classes. Freeby said teaching middle school students is “always exciting.”
“When you’re dealing with 5-foot, 4-inch hormones, every day is a fantastic new experience in life,” Freeby said.