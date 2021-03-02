After reaching a milestone in February of practicing law for 50 years, Jim Morrison, 74, said a mixture of his can-do personality and connections with his longtime clients and partners help motivate him to keep going.
“I kind of have the sense that if I’m not doing this, what am I going to do that I enjoy way more?” Morrison said. “I can hunt and fish one day a week, I can do my wife’s lawn and gardening one day a week, I can do my ‘do-gooder’ stuff one day a week, but that leaves four days for something that’s worthwhile. … I like the people I do work for … (and) I’ve had a charmed life as far as people I work with.”
Morrison, a Clay Center native, has lived in Manhattan for the majority of his life. He and his family moved to Manhattan when he was 9 years old, so his father could teach at K-State and his mother at Manhattan High School.
He, too, attended both schools growing up, except for a short time in Chile when he was about 16. Morrison’s father worked in foreign aid for a time, so he and his parents moved to Santiago, Chile, in 1962. Morrison returned to the U.S. after about a year-and-a-half to finish his senior year of high school at MHS.
Morrison recalled living among an advanced, blended society of Spanish, indigenous and European influences. He said he and his family didn’t really have to worry about safety, so he and his friends often would go out and explore the surroundings.
“We’d just take pockets of coins and we’d get on the bus — everything was by bus in that area — just to see where it went,” he said. “We’d stop at school playgrounds and play basketball with kids. Then we’d go on and as we got a little braver, we’d take train trips up into the mountains and hike there, go horseback riding, go up to central park, fish back up in the mountains. We really had total freedom.”
After graduating high school, Morrison studied business management at K-State, which also is where he met his wife, Lois. The couple has been married since 1968.
“We were in a zoology lab lecture and she was coming from Waters Hall, so she’d always sit down in front,” he said. “I never wanted to be in the front row or even close to the front row so I sat way back. But I saw her come in every day, so I finagled a way to introduce myself.”
Morrison said he wasn’t quite sure what to do with his degree as he neared graduation at K-State, so he took a chance by taking the Law School Admission Test, which he passed. He went on to earn his juris doctorate from Washburn University in December 1970.
Afterward, however, Morrison said he had trouble finding a job in the area as no one from Topeka to Salina needed a lawyer. He found his “in” when Ron Innes, then-Riley County Attorney, hired Morrison as an assistant.
Morrison practiced with a provisional license for about a month until he passed the bar exam in February 1971. He continued to work at the county attorney’s office for four years, two of which he served as the county attorney.
When he completed his term there, Morrison was once again at a crossroads. He said it was difficult to establish your own practice without a niche, and many people or businesses in the area already had their own lawyers. But without a wide array of options, he did just that, starting a practice with Bill Frost in 1975.
Morrison said their goal for the first few years was to focus on maintaining steady business, though he said in hindsight, their path was more like a “roller coaster.”
“First month in business, Bill and I each called our wives and said, ‘Well, we’ve got good news and bad news.’ And (Lois) said, ‘What’s the good news?’ and I said, ‘We paid the bills and we have money left over.’ She said, ‘What’s the bad news?’ I said, ‘We went down,’ — and Mel’s was over here on Third Street at the time — ‘and we each had one beer and one box of popcorn and we spent it.’”
Today, the office employs 10 people, including six lawyers and four staff members, and deals in a variety of areas of law. Morrison said he mainly works on cases involving trusts, estates, probates, family law, municipal and business law. He also worked in criminal defense for more than 30 years through the district court.
It was a bit odd, Morrison said, switching from prosecution to defense, but he felt he was effective at it. He said he’s prosecuted and defended everything from jaywalking to murder.
To make that switch, Morrison said he took to heart the words of one of his favorite law professors, which went something along the lines of “Every dog’s entitled to a fair shake,” or ensuring that everyone did a thorough job during each step of the judicial process.
“The question is did everybody ring the bell?” Morrison said. “If everybody rang the bell they’re supposed to — the police, the prosecutors, the witnesses and all that — then you know what the outcome is going to be. … If I did my job and we rang the bells, then I could live with a verdict.”
In addition to his law work, Morrison has spent much of his time volunteering and helping build up the local community. One of his first big projects was serving as the leading representative for his church, First Presbyterian, for the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Foundation, which ultimately culminated in building the retirement community in 1980. He served on its board for more than a decade.
He also has worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Flint Hills Breadbasket, as well as helped found the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation, from which he stepped back as president just last year, and the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. He is a member of a number of other organizations and is a leader within his church, as well.
Back then, Morrison said it was never a question whether to volunteer and help others, but he credited his wife, Lois, for holding down the fort at home and with their three children, Julie, David and Emily.
Nowadays, Morrison’s work-life balance has improved, and he said he appreciates that with the variety of his job, each day is never quite the same. As someone who’s seen the city grow over the years and established his roots here, Morrison said the key to all of it was adapting to the changes, personally and professionally.
“Manhattan’s been a good place for our family and the practice of law is rewarding,” he said.