Kasey Wilkinson is owner of MHK Play Studio (formerly ieDiscoveries) at 910 Commons Place in Manhattan. The K-State alumna has a passion for early childhood education, but the studio accommodates people of all ages.
Kasey Wilkinson, founder of MHK Play Studio (originally ieDiscoveries), moved her business into 910 Commons Place, Manhattan, back in August. It opened in September. The building had previously been a Vikings Grille.
Kasey Wilkinson is owner of MHK Play Studio (formerly ieDiscoveries) at 910 Commons Place in Manhattan. The K-State alumna has a passion for early childhood education, but the studio accommodates people of all ages.
Kasey Wilkinson, founder of MHK Play Studio (originally ieDiscoveries), moved her business into 910 Commons Place, Manhattan, back in August. It opened in September. The building had previously been a Vikings Grille.
Kasey Wilkinson, owner and founder of MHK Play Studio, said children learn by playing, especially when things don’t work out. It teaches them how to solve problems and deal with their emotions. Wilkinson has made her career helping people of all ages learn these lessons.
“We want to teach them that it’s OK to make mistakes,” she said.
Wilkinson graduated from K-State with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and took a class that sparked her interest in early childhood development. She was interested in working with children but didn’t picture herself as a classroom teacher. She realized the field offered the opportunity to be a positive influence on children. As the saying goes, it takes a village, Wilkinson said, and she saw that she could be part of that community.
“I realized I could be one influence in an individual’s lifetime, which to me was really powerful,” she said.“I could be in a classroom with one infant and potentially change the trajectory of where that infant goes in later years.”
MHK Play Studio, previously ie Discoveries, opened at its current location at 910 Commons Place in September. It has a play space with activities like a magnet wall and light and shadow area, a number of animals including guinea pigs, a turtle, a gecko, a rabbit, fish and birds, a gift shop with educational toys and a newly opened “sip and snack” concession stand. Wilkinson hopes to add an outdoor playground in the near future.
The center hosts parent-toddler, storytelling, music and art classes.
“Kiddos just get to go crazy,” Wilkinson said. “There’s no rules. They can get as messy as they want to.”
Wilkinson said many of the activities at the facility allow visitors to experiment and learn through trial and error through their play.
“They’re automatically problem solving,” she said. “They’re building a tower and it topples over. They’re quickly learning, I need to stabilize my foundation.”
When children try something that doesn’t work out, Wilkinson said they try to use it as a moment to teach about regulating emotions and dealing with frustration as well. A child might be upset something isn’t working out as they planned, but Wilkinson believes in using that to look forward.
“It’s OK your structure toppled over,” she said. “What do we do next? It’s OK to be angry, it’s what we learn from that moment.”
Activities are designed to encourage this kind of questions and critical thinking to answer them. The center has an air tunnel area with a collection of objects kids can watch float in the tunnel.
“We have objects over there that do not float, which is intentional,” she said. “But what could you do or how could you make this object float?”
Wilkinson said she thinks these lessons can be helpful into adulthood as well. Kids can learn from a young age that they can fail, but they also can find ways to not make the same mistakes in the future.
“It’s not the end of the world when you fail, it’s what you learn from it,” she said.