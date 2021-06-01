Quilts have love sewn into every stitch for a reason.
“Most of us who quilt only make quilts for people we love and people who love us back,” Susie Weir said. “It’s too much blood, sweat and tears for someone who just tosses it on the floor.”
Weir has been sewing for decades and started quilting seriously when she moved back to Manhattan in 1997. Weir said quilting is a precise art that offers a chance to work both solo and on a team. It also gives her the opportunity to connect to her loved ones and her community.
“I love being able to create something someone can wear or cuddle up in and put a big smile on their face,” she said.
Weir, 70, grew up in a military family and then attended K-State, where she met her husband, Stan. She continued the military life when she married her husband, and they moved around the country during his career in the U.S. Air Force. The family returned to Manhattan after her husband took a job at K-State as a professor of aerospace studies. Their two daughters also attended K-State.
After moving back, Weir joined the Konza Prairie Quilters Guild in Manhattan. She said learning from others with more quilting experience was crucial. The groups offer workshops with professional instructors. Weir said she learned from them as well as other members.
“I can’t stress enough how important it is to have other people who support you when you’re learning a new skill,” Weir said. “There are a lot of things to learn from instructors, but also from the people on either side of you.”
She said the group was a good place to go for advice if she was struggling with something in a quilt.
The guild makes small quilts that it donates to the Crisis Center and has donated more than 2,400 quilts since the project began in 2004. Weir said she tries to make at least five of these every year. While she said all quilts are made with love, those often come with a blessing.
“A lot of those ladies as they’re working on those are praying over those quilts for the children who get them,” she said.
Weir started sewing at a young age after watching her grandmother sew. She sewed clothes for herself in high school and later sewed baby clothes for family and friends.
“I can remember standing at the sewing machine watching my grandmother make Easter outfits,” she said. More recently, Weir has created clothing for her family, including Star Wars and Harry Potter-inspired Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
“Halloween costumes are one of my favorite things to have made over the years,” she said. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Now that she has added quilting to her sewing skills, Weir said one of the biggest challenges is the careful measurements. She said while you may start with a pattern for clothing, some of the measurements of a garment are determined by the body. In quilting, the measurements for each block must be very precise.
“It’s a whole new world of measurement,” Weir said. “If you are sewing a quarter-inch seam and your piecing blocks have 7 or 8 seams, if you make a little mistake you could wind up with an error that’s measured in inches.”
When she begins a new project, Weir said she usually has a pattern or at least an idea of what the design should look like. She studies the pattern to figure out how many colors of fabric and other supplies she needs.
Weir said she also struggles at times to pick fabrics that will go well together. Especially in complicated designs, it is important to choose colors that will have some contrasting colors that help the design stand out.
“Your quilt could wind up looking kind of muddy because there’s not enough contrast, or sometimes you pick a bright color that doesn’t necessarily play well with others,” Weir said.
Weir made a batik quilt — made with specially dyed fabrics — with a ring design that she said she finds especially beautiful, but naming a favorite quilt she’s made is difficult.
“Can you say you like any of your children better than others?” she said. “That’s kind of what it feels like with your quilts.”