The closer families are, the more siblings learn and grow from one another. As a child, Cheyenne Crow, junior at Flint Hills Christian School, witnessed her sister, Michaela Crow, win the Kansas Scholastic Press Association photojournalist of the year award for 1A and 2A divisions. The accomplishment set the tone for a future in photography as Cheyenne Crow profoundly followed her big sister’s footsteps.

After returning home from a typical day, then sophomore Cheyenne Crow received an email notifying her that she won the award her sister earned years earlier. She initially debated applying for the honors and was surprised to read the news.

