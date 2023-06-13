Flint Hills Christian School rising junior Cheyenne Crow has taken her interest in taking pictures to new heights, by winning the Kansas Scholastic Press Association’s Photojournalist of the Year award for the 1A/2A Division.
The closer families are, the more siblings learn and grow from one another. As a child, Cheyenne Crow, junior at Flint Hills Christian School, witnessed her sister, Michaela Crow, win the Kansas Scholastic Press Association photojournalist of the year award for 1A and 2A divisions. The accomplishment set the tone for a future in photography as Cheyenne Crow profoundly followed her big sister’s footsteps.
After returning home from a typical day, then sophomore Cheyenne Crow received an email notifying her that she won the award her sister earned years earlier. She initially debated applying for the honors and was surprised to read the news.
“It was kind of strange because this year’s yearbook class is a little different and I submitted it on my own and not for the class, so I didn’t think I would win” Cheyenne Crow said. “I was like, ‘okay these are good pictures, but the competition is really hard’ so I was really excited and pretty shocked because I knew how prestigious it is. With my sister getting it before and seeing how hard she works to get what she has, for me to get the same thing was just crazy.”
The eight-photo portfolio she submitted showcased a variety of settings from around Flint Hills Christian School. The scenes ranged anywhere from basketball, chemistry, a school retreat, a science class dissection, an elementary school readathon and a pep rally. The winning factors revolved around her personality and what stands out about the school.
“I highlighted the unique things that are different from our school make our school to other schools,” Cheyenne Crow said. “I’m an outgoing person, and to get those photos you have to really get in there, especially with the younger kids. If they don’t know you and you walk in to take pictures, they’ll stare at you and not do anything, so there’s a trust aspect and you have to be willing to put yourself out there and get in that uncomfortable angle.”
As a religious institute, Flint Hills Christian School keeps God in student’s lives. While Cheyenne Crow learned photography from multiple people and classes, she continues praising God for her talents.
“My faith is the center of who I am, and I wouldn’t have any of these gifts if it weren’t [Jesus] Christ-given, so it’s just me doing my best to glorify Him through the talents that he’s given me,” Cheyenne Crow said. “If a camera’s the way he wants me to glorify Him with then a camera is what I’m going to use, and clearly it’s worked because I can portray joy that He’s given us.”
Cheyenne Crow inherited values of faith and commitment from her father, Randy Crow, and mother, Michelle Crow. Randy holds multiple jobs at the school while her mother is the school’s basketball coach and CEO at Varney and Associates.
Similar to her parents, Cheyenne Crow’s involved in several activities. She plays volleyball, basketball and runs track. She also participates in the Scholar’s Bowl and was elected as Flint Hills Christian School’s first student body president for this upcoming school year.
“Michelle’s got the drive, she’s got the passion,” Randy Crow said. “I think that’s just something we do as a family: if there’s something we believe in, then we do everything we can to get behind it and support it and get involved.”
Cheyenne Crow received her award on May 6 in Lawrence. Following graduation in two years, she plans to stay in Manhattan for school at Manhattan Christian College and Kansas State University, where she’ll major in elementary education.