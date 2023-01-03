In Elliot Pujol’s hands, a sheet of monochrome metal turns into something beautiful.

Pujol, a metalsmith and K-State professor emeritus, transforms metal into colorful vessels of all shapes and sizes. One of Pujol’s works, a copper piece called “Study for Blue Michaelis,” will be included in an exhibition at the Nationalmuseum of Sweden later this year. The piece was an early, smaller version of Pujol’s piece “Blue Michaelis.” Pujol has exhibited works all over the country during his career, including regionally in Topeka, Wichita and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Recommended for you