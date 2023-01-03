A copper-covered 1960 Dodge truck sits outside of retired Kansas State University art professor Elliott Pujol’s home in Manhattan. It was a former temporary exhibit at the K-State Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
A copper-covered 1960 Dodge truck sits outside of retired Kansas State University art professor Elliott Pujol’s home in Manhattan. It was a former temporary exhibit at the K-State Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
In Elliot Pujol’s hands, a sheet of monochrome metal turns into something beautiful.
Pujol, a metalsmith and K-State professor emeritus, transforms metal into colorful vessels of all shapes and sizes. One of Pujol’s works, a copper piece called “Study for Blue Michaelis,” will be included in an exhibition at the Nationalmuseum of Sweden later this year. The piece was an early, smaller version of Pujol’s piece “Blue Michaelis.” Pujol has exhibited works all over the country during his career, including regionally in Topeka, Wichita and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Pujol, 79, joined K-State in 1973 following three years at Temple University. He worked with metal in a jewelry class in high school in St. Louis but didn’t continue the interest at the time. His bachelor’s degree was in theater, but a production led him to a master’s degree in fine arts in metalsmithing and jewelry.
Pujol was directing a play and needed some props. The art department assisted him in the creation of props. Pujol built a helmet and a crown.
“It was that freedom to do my own thing,” he said.
At one time, one of his creations was a landmark to Manhattanites. He turned a truck into a copper art piece that was displayed at the Beach Museum’s sculpture garden for a year. Pujol would replace decorations seasonally, like flowers, Christmas trees in December, copper hearts in February, and flags for the Fourth of July.
The truck later went to Memphis, where Pujol’s wife, Barbara, said it became a popular photo prop during weddings hosted at the museum.
“Every single bride had to have her picture taken in the copper truck,” she said.
The truck is now parked outside the Pujols’ home.
Pujol has created wall hangings but mainly builds vessels. He typically begins with a disc and hammers it into shape. Pujol said color and texture are his two favorite aspects of working in metal. He uses chemicals and heat to change the color of the metal. The recognizable blue-green of oxidized copper is common in his work.
“You can use salts and vinegars, natural things that will react to the metal,” Pujol said.
When it comes to texture, Pujol likes creating metal mesh pieces.
“You can see through it and you can still see a form,” he said.
Pujol works with many different metals, but copper is his favorite. It oxidizes in ways he likes, and it’s a softer, more malleable metal. He’s also worked with silver, bronze, aluminum and more. He created a bowl out of pure silver that was daunting to begin because silver is an expensive metal.
“That scared me, that first hammer,” Pujol said.
Pujol taught in Italy during the summer of 1993, became inspired by the gold leaf common in art there, and started incorporating it into his own work.
“It just sucks people in,” he said.
Barbara said the gold leaf gives off an almost eerie effect.
“After it’s been in the sun all day, the sun starts to go down and it literally kind of glows,” she said.
The time in Italy even inspired the design of their home. They wanted big, open spaces with the feeling of a small museum. Their home is filled with Pujol’s work as well as work from friends.
“We thought we had a design, and we came back from Italy and said, ‘Start over,’” Barbara said.
They still have fond memories of the summer they spent there.
“The students would catch (scorpions) and cast them in sterling silver and hang them around their neck,” Pujol said.
Pujol said having pieces accepted into institutions like the Nationalmuseum of Sweden is an honor. He said it’s nice to know people will be able to see his work as part of a permanent collection.