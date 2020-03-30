In hard times, emotional health can get ignored. Chris Bowman wants to remind people to care for their minds, too.
Bowman, a health educator at Lafene Student Health Center, has been a social worker for more than 10 years. From working with recovering addicts to abused children and now college students at K-State, Bowman wants to encourage people to maintain mental health as well as physical.
“You’ve got to take care of the person, so they can fulfill their potential,” he said.
Bowman, a K-State graduate, started working at Lafene in November. Prior to that, he worked with people struggling with substance abuse in Salina and on Fort Riley. He also spent time as a social worker for the Kansas government, dealing with abused and neglected children.
He said getting to hear people’s stories and connecting with them is one of his favorite parts of the job. His work has brought him to people from different backgrounds from all over the world, and he said he learns invaluable lessons from them.
“That’s something I value so much,” Bowman said. “It’s opened my eyes to other cultures, experiences. That’s hard to top in my eyes.”
Bowman, 37, said the job also helps bring his attention to all the resources and organizations available in the community. Through trying to connect clients to these services, he sees how much is out there and allows him to get to know even more people around town.
“It helps give you a sense of belonging to the community and a sense of appreciation for the community,” he said.
He looks for this connection outside of his work as well. In addition to playing music with his band and reading, he serves on the board of trustees for the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program and has coached youth sports for the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department.
Bowman also enjoys spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children. He said the current quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic has given him even more time with them, and he said it’s been “fantastic” to play games with his kids and watch their imaginations run.
Although Bowman enjoys spending time with people and helping others, his job can create what he calls “compassion fatigue.” Seeing people struggle can take its toll. He said it’s easy to be overwhelmed by concern for children who are in danger or those dealing with addiction. Bowman can try to help them, but his guidance can only take them so far.
“It is hard to see people maybe not be successful at what they’re working toward,” he said. “You want to jump in ... but you’ve got to let them make the change. ... You’ve got to let people create their own path.”
Bowman tries to seek positivity every day to cope with difficult times. He keeps a daily gratitude journal, where every night he writes three good things that happened that day. He said the task helps remind him that even when life seems dark, he can think about at least three things that were good.
“If you start seeking positivity, it raises your mood,” he said. “It really helped me look for positivity.”
Jeff Pfannenstiel, who has been a close friend of Bowman’s for more than 10 years, said his positivity is contagious.
“He’s seen a lot of bad stuff in his work, but it makes him appreciate the good things,” Pfannenstiel said.
He said Bowman’s attitude is a reminder that even when things are challenging, you can get through it and that people have to help each other.
Bowman said sometimes it’s hard to motivate people, but if he can help even one person help themselves, that matters to him.
“Once you create a pattern of looking for positivity, it uplifts your whole emotional wellbeing,” he said.