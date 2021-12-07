Cassie Wefald said during her freshman year at Kansas State University, she actually lived in the residence hall that bears her last name.
“I didn’t, like, go around announcing it, but people did kind of figure it out because they know my last name, and they were all in a building with my name on it,” Wefald said.
Wefald, 22, is the granddaughter of former K-State president Jon Wefald, who led the university for 23 years and for whom Wefald Hall is named after. Born in Overland Park, Wefald said her family moved to Manhattan when she was five years old. After her parents’ divorce during her 6th-grade year, she moved to Andover with her mother, where she attended middle and high school. After graduating from Andover Central High School in 2018, she came back to Manhattan full-time as a Wildcat.
Wefald will graduate from K-State on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology. Jon Wefald said he’s extremely proud of his granddaughter.
“We watched Cassie grow up. She was a cute little girl,” Jon said. “She’d always try to do her best in school. She’s a very level-headed young lady, and she knows what she wants.”
Jon Wefald, 87, was president of K-State from 1986 to 2009 — the second-longest tenure of any KSU leader, following James McCain’s 25 years as president. His son, Andrew Wefald, is an associate professor in the School of Leadership Studies. He said he’s thrilled that Cassie is graduating early.
“She’s just a humble young lady,” Jon Wefald said. “I don’t think she ever worried about the fact that she was going to a school that I led.”
Cassie Wefald said her career interest lies in museums.
“The plan has always been to go into museum studies,” Wefald said. “I’ve got grad school on the horizon, and with that I don’t need a specific undergrad, so I did the general degrees that I liked.”
Wefald said she’s been applying to “a bunch of graduate schools” to further her education, but she isn’t terribly picky about which one accepts her. She said every aspect of museum operations is interesting to her, from curating exhibits and artifacts to special events and educational materials. During her senior year of high school, she had an internship with the Wichita Historical Museum, which helped further her interest. Currently, she is an education intern for the Beach Museum of Art on campus, and also works for the Special Collections and Archives department of KSU Libraries.
Wefald said she’ll work at her campus jobs through winter break, “and then I’m done.” Part of her Beach Museum internship involves curating part of an exhibit coming in April called “Prairie Views.” She said she also got to design the educational tour for the “45 Paleolithic Handaxes” exhibit that opened in September. That installation runs until July 16, 2022.
Wefald said one of her most recent projects includes researching some of the earliest indigenous students at K-State. In conjunction with her supervisor, library assistant Audrey Swartz, Wefald is searching through KSU periodicals in the university archives.
“I’m keyword searching them through each year,” Wefald said. “We’ve got three keywords that we’re using, but we’re only doing one at a time. I started at 1865, and I’m at 1920 so far.”
Wefald said she’s going through each newspaper searching the word “Indian,” since that’s the terminology that would’ve been used at the time to describe Native American nations around Kansas.
“I go through each newspaper, and I jot down on a spreadsheet each time the keyword is mentioned,” Wefald said. “It’s quite the undertaking.”
Wefald said through the newspaper search, librarians were able to find record of the first indigenous student on campus. She said she started working on the project last March, and it’s taken her from then until now to get through 55 years of archives. She said there’s four to six newspapers for each year, meaning she has sorted through anywhere from 220 to 330 newspapers in total.
“We’re just trying to document the history of indigenous students at K-State, seeing the roles they played throughout history, and how they were mentioned and talked about,” Wefald said.
She said she and Swartz are compiling their research for a presentation they will give at the Midwest Archives Conference in May 2022. The conference takes place in Madison, Wisconsin, and Wefald said their presentation will be part of a broader panel discussion about diversity in the archives field.
“Archives are historically very white and very male-centered,” Wefald said. “This will be about bringing marginalized voices into archives, and representing them.”