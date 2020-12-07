With expert flicks of his wrists, hibachi chef Jerry David twirled and tossed steel spatulas in his hands, steadily beating out a rhythm against the hot griddle before him.
With a few squirts of oil, he fired up the grill — literally — and soon had rice, eggs and chopped vegetables sizzling on the griddle in no time.
Forty-year-old David, who has been a chef for 22 years with the last seven at Umi Steakhouse and Sushi, said his introduction to customers is the most important part of his cooking routine as it grabs their attention and sets the mood for the rest of the meal.
Hibachi-style cooking typically involves preparing customers’ meals on a metal grill in front of them, often involving a show of sorts, whether it’s tossing food through the air or creating a flaming onion volcano.
David was born and raised in Micronesia, a country in the western Pacific Ocean made of a number of islands. Life was simple there, David said, but he grew tired of spearfishing nearly every day and the low wage scale. When his cousin, who lived in Orlando, Florida, at the time, mentioned the restaurant he worked at had an open position, David jumped at the opportunity. He said he’d seen videos online of hibachi chefs and was amazed at their skill and wanted to try it himself.
“I never cooked back home,” David said. “We only do grilling on the fire, but when I see their videos I think, ‘Wow, we can do this kind of stuff too? I want to learn.’”
In 1998 at age 18, he set out for the U.S. and joined his cousin at the restaurant, starting out as a dishwasher. David worked his way up as a kitchen helper before the owner and his cousin taught him how to cook on a teppanyaki, or a large iron griddle.
“They trained me seven days,” David said. “On the seventh day, I started on my first table. The owner walked up to me after I cooked my first table ... and he shook my hand and told me (he had) never seen that before, (someone) training seven days, cooking on the seventh day. He said it always takes like two to three months before starting cooking.”
David met his wife one summer in Florida when she came to visit her sister, whom he’d been staying with. They hit it off, and he followed her back to Kansas City before they eventually moved to Manhattan. When he’s not cooking at the restaurant, David said he enjoys spending time with his wife and four children, who are elementary to high-school aged.
But at the grill, David said he is focused on creating an enjoyable experience for all his customers, especially if they seem to come in with a disagreeable mood.
“I want to go over there and make them happy before they leave,” David said. “That’s my goal on every table I go to.”
He also trains the other hibachi chefs at the restaurant, making sure they have a handle on the basics but letting them develop their own style of cooking.
“They learn on the way after they start cooking,” David said. “(Seeing them grow), that is the best feeling ever. … I feel proud (when they get compliments).”
Pius Chotailug Jr., a hibachi chef at Umi’s who trained under David, described David as a “great friend and mentor.” Chotailug said one of the most valuable things David taught him and fellow chef Eram Akin was how to have fun with customers.
“If you don’t have fun, you’re not going to last because it’s a very demanding job,” Chotailug said. “It’s hard, especially like on game days. One of us can cook up to around 15 tables. That’s big for around 10 people (each). You must have a passion for the job in order to stay long, and Jerry inspires me a lot.”
As a seasoned chef, David said he’s essentially perfected his cooking routine and performance, though he’s still learning every day. If he sees new techniques online, he tries practicing them on his own to possibly incorporate in his own routine or to be able to teach others.
It’s challenging work, David said, but he feels he is living out his dream.
“When I first saw (the chefs) in the video cooking in front of people doing tricks, I thought, ‘Wow, only in the circus I see that,’” he said, “but I worked really, really hard to learn everything, practicing every day until I became a chef.”