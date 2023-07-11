Professional baseball can throw big curveballs at players during their time in the minor leagues.
Immense pressure, long bus rides, gas station food and games under the hot sun makes the journey to the big leagues tough.
Aaron Akin, 46, of Manhattan, said he felt the toll of pro ball and hung up the cleats after playing four seasons in the minors and two years in independent leagues. Elbow injuries plagued his career, and he wasn’t able to conquer the minors and reach his full potential.
“You just keep climbing the ladder until you’re not good enough or until you get hurt, and then it’s the next guy’s turn,” Akin said. “I wouldn’t change any of it for the world because it’s given me all the experience that I have now, and hopefully I can keep passing it on.”
After spending time away from the game, working as a fitness instructor at Maximum Performance Physical Therapy and Fitness opened the door to coaching again. Akin grew up in Manhattan and graduated from MHS. The job allowed him to move back to his hometown and spend time coaching.
“I don’t have a lot of spare time, but I get to hang out in the gym and train people while I get to coach baseball — two things I’ve always done and enjoyed — so I feel like I’m kind of lucky,” Akin said with a smile. “I really want baseball in Manhattan to be good, and I want to give back a little bit to everybody what I received growing up here. That’s why I coach these high school teams.”
“The Barn” Baseball Academy gave Akin his first opportunity to coach since 2008 when, as a pitching coach, he helped his alma mater, Mount Olive College, win a Division II national championship.
Drew Biery, 37, of Manhattan, another former minor league player, launched The Barn. Biery played at Kansas State University and knows the area’s talent.
The Barn’s goal is to train kids to reach their potential and connect them to colleges. Cade Perkins, 19, of Manhattan, played for The Barn in the summers between high school ball. Akin worked with him as a pitching coach for two seasons and gave him one-on-one lessons during his sophomore year.
“He’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had — probably top three,” Perkins said of Akin. “He taught me the right mentality to have when I take the mound: to have the mindset that I’m going to beat the guy across from me in the box. I think part of that comes from his time at Cowley Community College because that’s what they teach, too.”
The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins out of high school in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Besides wanting to experience college, he chose to trust Akin’s advice and follow in his footsteps to Cowley Community College in Ark City. Akin was a standout there before being selected No. 12 overall by the Florida Marlins in the 1997 amateur draft.
“I said to Cade, ‘You need to go down there because you’ll have a chance to do great things from there,’ and I told the coach, ‘You really need this kid, man,’ so they hammered hard on Cade,” Akin said. “I think it’s really cool that it came full circle 20 years later. I got a kid that’s going to my school and having a ton of success and got drafted. It’s just fun to be involved in that community and give back to them as well.”
Akin received freshman All-America honors at the University of Missouri before transferring to Cowley. He said he made the decision because he became draft eligible after a year at Cowley, and he’d have to stay at Missouri for three seasons before being selected.
Akin holds a school record for wins and earned run average in a career, a 13-0 win-loss record with a 1.21 ERA. Along with receiving the 1997 junior college Player of the Year Award, Akin won two games in the JUCO World Series to help Cowley win the JUCO World Series.
The year earned him a Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame induction in January of 2022, five years after the 1997 team’s induction.
“If it was 10 years ago I don’t think I would have felt as proud of it as I do now that I’m a little older,” Akin said. “I had such a drive to keep going, make that next step and chase that next level, that I didn’t really appreciate what I had just done.
It’s really cool to walk in the gym a hall-of-famer and see your plaque there with your face in bronze.”
His favorite memories from his playing days surround the guys he played with and the opponents he faced. Travis Hafner and Dale Pearson were on the world series squad with Akin. Hafner played for the then-Cleveland Indians for 10 seasons in his 12-year career, and Pearson pitched in the minors for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
Akin and his wife, Tracy, have three boys Jace (14), Garrett (10), and Bo (8).
Akin now coaches a high school team and his son’s 10-under team at The Barn when he’s not managing operations and training sessions at Maximum Performance.
He said it’s a way he can connect with his son and continue to help shape aspiring ball players.