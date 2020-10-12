Chances are you have seen Ed Klimek and his son Andrew ride around Manhattan on a two-person bike.
“I’m the guy on the front end of the white double bike with my son,” Klimek said.
Klimek, the proud father of two sons, Brandon and Andrew, who is visually impaired, enjoys being outside, hiking, and, of course, biking.
“We ride a double bike all around town,” Klimek said. “And we do it many, many miles. So a lot of people will see us on our double bike. And they say hi or honk their horn.”
In addition to riding around Manhattan, Klimek, who loves spending time with his family and wife, Denise, of 40 years, always enjoys being busy and staying involved in the community.
Klimek, a native of Manhattan, was on the Manhattan City Commission from 1997 to 2007, serving as mayor 2002-2003 and 2005-2006.
“I wanted to the best for my community because it’s my hometown and I want it to be the best place of all to live,” he said.
Klimek, a graduate of both Manhattan High School and Kansas State University, has served on numerous advisory boards. He created Friends of Johnny Kaw, a group that led a fundraiser to improve the Johnny Kaw statute area at City Park.
For 25 years, Klimek was on the Manhattan Salvation Army advisory board. Last year, he received the membership emeritus award for his service.
“The Salvation Army is an organization that does so much good for the people, and it’s very easy to be a part of that,” he said.
Klimek said the mission of the Salvation Army is what kept him involved for so long.
“If you believe in something, it’s pretty easy for you to be involved in that,” he said. “I’ve been on numerous boards. I won’t be on a board unless I really believe in what they do and what the organization is. And, certainly, with the Salvation Army, that’s very clear.”
Although he is no longer on the board, Klimek is still valued by board members for his advice and passion for service, said Ryan Courtright, who has been chairman of the local Salvation Army advisory board for about four years.
“It goes back to the fact that he’s been so involved in the community over the years,” Courtright said on why Klimek is so important to the board.
Courtright, assistant chief of risk reduction at the Manhattan Fire Department, said Klimek is personable and has a pleasant demeanor.
“Real easy to talk to and really connects well with people, and he engages with them,” he said. “I truly think that’s why he’s been successful and why he’s been such a valuable asset to the Salvation Army.”
Looking toward the future, Klimek said he hopes the local Salvation Army can secure a larger space for its operations to expand services. The local agency is downtown at 310 Poyntz Ave.
“It would be nice to find another location,” he said.
In his professional life, Klimek serves as the vice president for business development at KS StateBank.
“I’m the most fortunate guy around,” he said. “To be able to be a part of KS StateBank is just a terrific thing for me.”
Klimek has had two stints at the bank. He joined the bank in 1999, but then he went to radio in 2003. He then returned to the bank in 2014; Klimek also owns Wamego Self Storage.
“You might call me a little bit of a workaholic,” he said.
The stint that started in 2003 wasn’t his first time in the radio industry. Klimek has a rich history in the radio broadcast industry, owning stations in Kansas and Colorado.
He put four different radio stations on the air and owned several others; one of the stations he owned and built was in Winfield.
“It was such a great career to be in the radio business,” Klimek said. “I kind of grew up, that was my dream to be in the business. So I got to live my dream, which was kind of cool.”
He still does radio commercials from time to time.
“It gives me that kind of radio rush that I so much like,” he said.
Klimek got his start in radio while at K-State with KSDB, the student radio station. He claims he is the last person to be in Nichols Hall before it burned down in 1968.
“The night the fire happened, I happened to come back to the building and saw the fire from the outside of the building. I knew we had a DJ upstairs.”
Klimek, a K-State student at the time, said he had some concerns a KSDB DJ was still in the building while the fire was blazing.
“I ran up the stairs, and this was after the fire department came and they were getting hoses out and getting ready to fight the fire,” he said. “And they chased me up the stairs because they said, ‘You can’t go up there.’ And I said, ‘I got to because I don’t want something to happen to my DJ.’”
Fortunately, the DJ had already left.
“My claim to fame is, I was actually the last person in Nichols the night it burned, and, well, I guess the fireman too,” he said.