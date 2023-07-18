Jake Huber and his family have a wide variety of furry friends at their home. Those include three dogs, a ball python, a rat, two frogs, 16 chickens and most recently, three goats. “I like pets and animals,” Huber said. “My wife really likes animals, and several of them we have adopted because of circumstances with bad pet owners or someone was getting rid of them.”
Jake Huber, 34, of Manhattan embodies the characters he creates in Dungeons and Dragons.
Huber served in the Marine Corps, where he cage fought and did mixed martial arts until becoming a disabled veteran. Now he is a father and aspiring businessman who loves his plethora of pets and playing Dungeons and Dragons.
“I like the creativeness and the role play,” Huber said. “People can get really immersed in the storyline of stuff. I really enjoy it because I like seeing people’s reactions to it. There’s twists and turns and puzzles that get everyone engaged, and that’s what I really enjoy about it.”
Huber was raised in Clay Center but has lived in many places over his lifetime. His wife, Mindy, wanted to be close to family, so they moved to Manhattan in 2021.
He said that he enjoys using his pets in Calvin and Hobbes-styled bedtime stories he tells his daughter. In these stories, Gaige goes on adventures with their pets.
“I always do weird voices with it which always makes her giggle,” Huber said. “That was the big thing before bed was to just make her happy, so she usually doesn’t have nightmares. She doesn’t have bad dreams if she’s busy laughing.”
Huber considers himself a natural storyteller, which helps him run his Dungeons and Dragon campaigns. D&D is a tabletop role-playing game that relies on storytelling, strategy and the roll of dice.
D&D has been an on and off hobby for Huber since he was in high school. Now he loves the game so much that he has created a business out of it. Currently he partners with two local businesses DoughBros and The Witch and the Geek to host nine to 10 games each week.
His passion for having a space for D&D has grown, and now he is in school to get a bachelor’s degree in business management at Kansas State University.
Huber hopes to create a space for role-playing games, retail and a D&D-inspired bar after he finishes school.