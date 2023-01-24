Kevin Donnelly has tended to a crop of winning K-State students for the last 14 years.

Donnelly, 71, retired from being head coach in May after having led the K-State Crops Team since 2008. But he is still an assistant coach for the team, which won or shared a national championship 19 times in 24 years. In his 14 years, the team won 10 and shared one.

