Kansas State University creative writing professor Traci Brimhall said she was 23 or 24 years old when she left her job in a small Virginia town, moved to New York City and started calling herself a poet.
“A lot of people call poetry the ‘art of attention,’” Brimhall said, “but for me it’s also a love language.”
Brimhall, 40, will get to share her fluency in that love language with a wider audience, as she was announced Monday to be the next Kansas Poet Laureate. Starting January 1, Brimhall will be tasked with encouraging Kansans to explore the craft and appreciation of poetry by holding workshops, lectures, public readings and school visits across the state. She will serve in the honorary position until 2026.
“I think the thing I’m most excited about is getting to talk with people I otherwise would never have talked to,” Brimhall said. “I’m really looking forward to all the places it will take me and all the people I’ll get to meet.”
The Kansas Poet Laureate position was created by Gov. Kathleen Sebelius and the Kansas Arts Commission in 2004. Since the program’s inception, there have been seven state poets laureate: Jonathan Holden from 2005-2007; Denise Low from 2007-2009; Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg from 2009-2013; Wyatt Townley from 2013-2015; Eric McHenry from 2015-2017; Kevin Rabas from 2017-2019; and Huascar Medina from 2019 to the end of the year.
In a statement earlier in November, Gov. Laura Kelly said supporting and celebrating poetry is “essential to preserving our state’s rich history.”
“That’s why I’m glad Traci will be our next Kansas Poet Laureate,” Kelly said. “Her passion and introspection make her the perfect advocate for poetry and the arts.”
Born in Little Falls, Minn., Brimhall is the author of four poetry collections: “Come the Slumberless to the Land of Nod” (2020), “Saudade” (2017), “Our Lady of the Ruins” (2012), and “Rookery” (2010). Her poems have also appeared in publications including The New Yorker, The New Republic, and Slate. She’s received the 2013 National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship in Poetry, among several other accolades.
Brimhall said she “really fell in love” with poetry after her move to New York.
“We’d flirted before,” Brimhall said, “but now we were like, in it. Then it became a commitment, a type of love I’d never even had with a person, otherwise there would’ve been a restraining order. It’s all I did for hours. I just fell deeply in love with the practice of an art.”
Brimhall said her love with poetry has, like a flower, bloomed and waned over time. She said the spark to ignite that love came during a walk in the city.
“As I was walking home from the theatre I worked at one night, it started to rain,” Brimhall said, “and as I felt the rain, I thought, ‘When was the last time I felt the rain?’ I couldn’t remember when it was.”
Brimhall said the practice of writing poetry and giving “the attention that poetry asks for” that makes her feel in love with her own life. Her worst fear is “sleepwalking” through life, and she said poetry helps her remain present.
“I’ve written poems since I was a kid,” Brimhall said. “I studied English as an undergrad, then I got a ‘real’ job and started being what everybody told me an adult was. I felt a little dead inside, like I was just going through the motions.”
Brimhall has been a professor at K-State for nine years, first arriving in Kansas in 2014. She lives in Manhattan with her 8-year-old son, Elliott, and a rescue dog named Zeno.
She said she became accustomed to moving around frequently as a child and into early adulthood, but now she’s starting to establish roots in the Flint Hills.
“You start to notice what blooms first on the prairie and what blooms last,” Brimhall said. “To really know a place and know its seasons, and build relationships that have a chance at lasting, feels pretty cool.”
Brimhall uses her walks among local parks and trails as inspiration for her poetry.
One such poem, titled “Devotional,” was crafted to honor the Prairiewood Preserve and the Kansas Land Trust. The poem is featured in the anthology “Writing the Land: Windblown I” (Northfield, MA 2022), which was part of a national project led by the nonprofit land protection agency NatureCulture. It’s republished with permission.