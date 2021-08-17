Ten-year old Lilly Mrozik of Manhattan said competing in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship was “really hard” because of the North Carolina heat.
“We walked almost 10 miles a day,” Lilly said. “My dad busted his shoes completely.”
The championship took place over the course of the last three days of July with temperatures around 100 degrees each day. Lilly’s father and caddy, Paul Mrozik, said he was surprised by how well his daughter did.
“It was tough, but she made it through,” Mrozik said. “It was a great achievement on its own just being there.”
A great achievement, considering Lilly started playing golf competitively in March of this year. The fifth-grader at Flint Hills Christian School was one of more than 100 participants in the Golf World Championship for children at the Carolina Trace Country Club. Lilly placed 93rd out of 104 competitors from around the world in the girls age 10 class, with a total score of +75 and 291 strokes tallied on an 18-hole course.
“A lot of kids had played it before, played that course before,” Mrozik said. “Just being there and being able to participate… it’s kind of like going to the Olympics. Just to make it is an honor.”
Lilly qualified by playing at the U.S. Kids Golf Midwest State Invitational at Paradise Pointe Complex in Smithville, Mo.
Mrozik said it’s “pretty remarkable” how far his daughter has come in the relatively short time she’s been playing golf. A former men’s basketball coach for Mercer University in Georgia, Mrozik said he started to go to the driving range more often in his time off.
One time he took Lilly with him, but he didn’t have any clubs for her to use, so he borrowed a child-sized club and gave her some golf balls to hit.
“I instantly noticed that she had really good hand-eye coordination,” Mrozik said. “I could tell she wanted to explore it more, and I had no idea what to expect.”
Mrozik said, when his family moved to Manhattan in the spring of 2019, he signed Lilly up for the First Tee program at Colbert Hills Golf Course. First Tee teaches children and adults the basics of golf and provides them with a chance to explore the game in a low-pressure environment. Lilly Mrozik said being outside with nature is the best part of golf.
“I like being outside a lot,” Lilly said. “I used to play baseball and soccer, and I swam. I like the enjoyment of golf, you can just work on your swing.”
Lilly’s golf swing first got the attention of 11-year-old Charlie Haney of Manhattan. Charlie is the son of Bernie Haney, the former KSU Golf Course Management and Research Foundation executive director.
Charlie Haney also competed in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship; it was his fifth time participating. Mrozik said last fall he and Lilly were at the Colbert Hills driving range when Charlie walked up to Lilly and asked if she was going to play in the tournament.
“He told her that she has a really nice swing,” Mrozik said. “Long story short, we signed her up for the spring tournaments, and traveled to both Kansas City and Wichita in the spring. Charlie played a big role in it because he got us into it.”
Lilly said at the time she “didn’t really want to” compete in the big tournaments.
“At the time I wasn’t as good as I am now,” Lilly said. “I was pretty good, but I’ve improved a lot. I watch a lot of golf and I see lots of people there… I’m kind of shy, but after my first swing it was okay.”
“To be honest, I didn’t know if she was good enough,” Mrozik said. “She’s so new to the sport, I had no idea how it was going to go.”
Mrozik, 42, said he hasn’t been golfing “for too long,” starting in his late 30s. He said he could tell his daughter had “some kind of talent” for the game because she was “picking it up really quickly.”
“She was instantly able to make contact with the ball, and I thought this is unique, we need to explore that a little bit more,” Mrozik said.
Lilly said she didn’t have any golfing goals at first and wasn’t very interested in competing in tournaments. Now, she said she has more goals.
“I want to get into the U.S. Open,” Lilly said. “I want to practice and get a lot better.”
Lilly said she thinks more young people, especially children her age, can appreciate and like golf.
“Golf’s a really fun game to play, and First Tee helps you a lot (if you’re starting out),” Lilly said. “It helped me learn how to mark the ball, learn what fringe is, stuff like that.”
Lilly said she’s learned from her performance at the world championship. On Sunday she and her father traveled to Kansas City for the U.S. Kids Golf fall league tournament, and Paul Mrozik said they will be traveling “every Sunday for the next eight weekends” competing in tournaments. Looking back on it, Lilly said it was worth going to the championship.
“It was a very fun and enjoyable experience,” Lilly said. “The other competitors were cool. I played with a girl from Mexico one day. It was really cool… I made some friends, and they were all very nice.”