Bottles and boxes of cleaning supplies covered the floor in the basement of Logan Brooks' house in Manhattan. The materials take up two rooms, and are piled head-high.

Eighteen-year-old Brooks, an Eagle Scout, collected all of the items as part of his exit project to complete his career. Brooks has participated in Boy Scouts for years. His mother, Erin Brooks, heard the idea for his assignment from Logan’s special education and life skills teachers at Manhattan High School.

