Like the instrument she teaches, Amy Guffey’s teaching style is flexible.
Guffey, who teaches clarinet at Manhattan Arts Center, enjoys how one-on-one lessons allow her to cater her message to each student and connect with other people over music. From teaching in different places to going virtual during a pandemic, Guffey adapts to her environment.
She moved to Manhattan a little over a year ago when her husband was assigned to Fort Riley with the U.S. Army. She grew up in Pennsylvania and, with her husband and three children (ages 7, 4 and 3), has moved to places like South Korea and Germany with his Army assignments.
After moving to Manhattan, she taught some clarinet lessons at K-State before she linked up with the MAC and started teaching lessons there last fall. She fell in love with music at a young age and studied it in college, so she enjoys sharing it with others.
“It was something I connected with and I wanted to share that connection with other people whether it’s through performance or teaching or outreach,” she said.
Guffey chose clarinet because her older sister, who also became a music teacher, already played.
“I wanted to do everything she wanted to do, much to her chagrin,” Guffey said.
She had to learn some skills on several instruments as part of her degree in music, but said she likes the versatility of the clarinet.
“I love how it can sound really happy and jovial but it’s also used to sound really somber,” she said. “The clarinet has a wide range of expression.”
Guffey said her favorite aspect of teaching the instrument is trying to find just the right way to phrase a direction for that student. She teaches people from elementary school to retirement age. Each student might understand the instruction differently, and she tries to find the best way of getting through to each one.
“I really enjoy getting to see students’ progress but also getting to know them personally and working their personal quirks into the lessons, individualizing lessons for each person,” she said. “In one-on-one, you can tailor the metaphor to the individual person, how you know will get through, hopefully, the most pointedly to them,”
Monica Lueck, one of Guffey’s students and a member of the 1st Infantry Division Band, said Guffey is loving and hardworking with her students, determined to get them to play their best.
She also described Guffey as adaptable. Lueck said they once were working on a skill and tried several different ways of approaching it before it clicked.
“We spent 20 minutes trying to figure out a way to make things work,” Lueck said. “ She’s such a wonderful teacher.”
Guffey, 39, like teachers around the country and the world, has had to adjust to new ways of teaching this year. She holds lessons on Zoom and has one student who has to reconnect to the Internet three or four times throughout the lesson. She said virtual lessons are a challenge for clarinet in particular because some parts of playing technique are difficult to see over a video chat.
“You can’t just reach over and gently position their finger where it needs to go,” she said.
“You need to see the angle of the clarinet and see what their mouth looks like as the instrument is going in.”
Even if it is through a computer screen, Guffey still gets to watch her students grasp new concepts.
“I love the lightbulb moments, when students have those moments when they get a concept you’ve been discussing for minutes or weeks or sometimes even months and all of a sudden it just clicks,” she said.