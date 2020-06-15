Vivienne Uccello originally wanted to enter the world of acting.
While attending the University of Southern California from 1996 to 2000, Uccello said she was an extra in a couple of movies. But after dipping a toe into the industry, Uccello learned it wasn’t her thing.
“I wanted to stay in LA and be an actress,” she said. “But I did not like the Hollywood scene at all.”
Fast forward to 2020 and Uccello has found her place as the public information officer for the Manhattan city government. She’s been the PIO since she was promoted at the beginning of 2019; she started at the city in November 2017 as the community engagement coordinator.
“It’s definitely an exciting job,” she said about being the PIO. “No day is the same as the one before.”
Uccello, 41, and her fiancé, Alfonso Leyva, park planner for the city’s parks and recreation department, live in Manhattan with their 90-pound dog Duke, who has served as the “chief morale officer” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We elected him our chief morale officer like the first week we started working from home,” she said. “We held elections and made him our chief morale officer. He sleeps most of the time, but he is great company nonetheless.”
Uccello and Leyva put their wedding on hold during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are just kind of on hold until the world calms down a little bit,” Uccello said.
Leyva has supported Uccello during these unusual times, she said.
“It’s been a huge comfort to have him here during those days when I was working such long hours,” she said. “He really took care of me, made sure I had something to eat, he did all the laundry and took care of all the household stuff. I couldn’t have done it without his support. He’s been wonderful.”
The couple started dating in January 2019 and became engaged in November 2019.
The couple enjoys kayaking and walking with Duke in their spare time.
“Duke’s a bit afraid of the water,” she said. “He will kind of get in and ride in the kayak with me.”
Uccello also enjoys photography, she said. (She has contributed photos to The Mercury for various events.)
Originally from San Diego, California, Uccello has been in Manhattan since 2011; she previously lived in Hutchinson. Uccello graduated with a degree in theatre from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Uccello moved to Kansas to be closer to her mom’s side of the family.
Uccello said her enjoyment of photography, graphic design and writing led to her pursing her current career path.
She worked in jobs at the history department at Kansas State University, Radio Kansas in Hutchinson and the Manhattan Public Library prior to working for the city government.
Riley County Police Department spokeswoman Hali Rowland said Uccello’s love for the city is what makes her such a valuable professional and employee.
“I think that Vivienne just loves Manhattan,” she said.” I think that that is what makes her perfect at her job. She cares truly about the people who live in Manhattan and about the people that she’s helping to get the information that they need.”
Rowland said she started her position about the same time as Uccello started at the city.
“Working with Vivienne is easy,” she said. “She is somebody who takes her work very seriously. She is the person that you can count on to get things done.”
Rowland said she and Uccello worked together during the flooding situation of 2019.
They also have continued to work together during the coronavirus pandemic, distributing information to the community about the number of cases and other data.
“It’s been an honor to serve the community in this way,” Uccello said.
She said she has enjoyed working with the emergency operations center (EOC) during the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the things Uccello loves most about living in Manhattan is being close to her mom, Vickie. She said she has not been able to see her as much because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has been difficult.
Uccello said her mom taught her how to be a strong woman.
“I’m really grateful for her example and all the love and support she’s given to me,” she said.
Uccello said she loves the pace of life in Manhattan.
“It feels like home,” she said.